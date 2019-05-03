WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tonight’s game v Castleford.

Tonight’s game v Castleford.
Post Fri May 03, 2019 6:06 pm
Posted by karetaker on Fri May 03, 2019 6:06 pm
Ratchford
Johnson
Atkins
King
Charnley
Austin
Patton
Hill
Clark
Cooper
Currie
Hughes
Davis

Akauola
Clark
Livett
Philbin
Re: Tonight’s game v Castleford.
Post Fri May 03, 2019 6:08 pm
Posted by karetaker on Fri May 03, 2019 6:08 pm
Johnson was not in the 19, Goodwin missing so a good chance for Johnson.
Re: Tonight’s game v Castleford.
Post Fri May 03, 2019 6:10 pm
Posted by sir adrian morley on Fri May 03, 2019 6:10 pm
We only playing with 12
Re: Tonight’s game v Castleford.
Post Fri May 03, 2019 6:14 pm
Posted by Builth Wells Wire on Fri May 03, 2019 6:14 pm
Image
Re: Tonight’s game v Castleford.
Post Fri May 03, 2019 6:15 pm
Posted by karetaker on Fri May 03, 2019 6:15 pm
sir adrian morley wrote:
We only playing with 12


Yes Powell asked us to play with only 12 while they have injuries,did you not know about this.
Re: Tonight’s game v Castleford.
Post Fri May 03, 2019 6:21 pm
Posted by sir adrian morley on Fri May 03, 2019 6:21 pm
karetaker wrote:
Yes Powell asked us to play with only 12 while they have injuries,did you not know about this.

I did mate thought Austin would miss out
Re: Tonight’s game v Castleford.
Post Fri May 03, 2019 6:35 pm
Posted by Captain Hook on Fri May 03, 2019 6:35 pm
It’s 11 players now...
Re: Tonight’s game v Castleford.
Post Fri May 03, 2019 6:41 pm
Posted by matt_wire on Fri May 03, 2019 6:41 pm
“We’ve got eleven guys sat watching this one”. Spare me, Powell. It’s tiresome now.
Re: Tonight’s game v Castleford.
Post Fri May 03, 2019 6:44 pm
Posted by Wire Weaver on Fri May 03, 2019 6:44 pm
SKY FREEVIEW CHANNEL 121 CAS v WIRE.

