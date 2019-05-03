WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - potential Odsal redevelopment

Post Fri May 03, 2019 3:50 pm
Posted by mat on Fri May 03, 2019 3:50 pm
mat Silver RLFANS Member
https://www.rugby-league.com/article/54838/development-of-odsal-stadium-and-site--discussions-underway

Could be interesting.
Post Fri May 03, 2019 4:09 pm
Posted by Bully_Boxer on Fri May 03, 2019 4:09 pm
Bully_Boxer User avatar
Interesting but difficult to get too excited until we've seen the artist's impression in the t&a...
Post Fri May 03, 2019 4:11 pm
Posted by Bull Mania on Fri May 03, 2019 4:11 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
It's quite hard to work out what the actual plan is, but I think it's the Bulls, RFL & Council trying to work together to redevelop the ground to benefit all.
Post Fri May 03, 2019 4:13 pm
Posted by Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza on Fri May 03, 2019 4:13 pm
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza User avatar
That statement means absolutely nothing.

Still gonna be stood in the rain stinking of drains for a while to come yet I reckon
Post Fri May 03, 2019 4:18 pm
Posted by Bull Mania on Fri May 03, 2019 4:18 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
I think it basically means the RFL have allowed Bradford & the council to explore opportunities to develop it. At least there's some sort of dicussion which is further than we have been in 10 a decade.

