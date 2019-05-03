The forgotten (re arranged ) fixture.
Trinity's busted squad take on the "might" of Huddersfield Giants at the John Smiths stadium
Huddersfield with close to a full strength squad against Trinity's second string, with one or two notable exceptions.
This one is going to be real close, possibly golden time.
Trinity want to maintain their push for a play off spot, and a loss for Huddersfield will start to make them very nervous about the second half of the season.
Come on Trin !
Trinity's busted squad take on the "might" of Huddersfield Giants at the John Smiths stadium
Huddersfield with close to a full strength squad against Trinity's second string, with one or two notable exceptions.
This one is going to be real close, possibly golden time.
Trinity want to maintain their push for a play off spot, and a loss for Huddersfield will start to make them very nervous about the second half of the season.
Come on Trin !