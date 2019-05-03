WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON - Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity 19.45

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace GAME ON - Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity 19.45

Post a reply
Posted by wrencat1873 on Fri May 03, 2019 11:09 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 640
Rep Position: 4th / 77,559
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 11254
The forgotten (re arranged ) fixture.

Trinity's busted squad take on the "might" of Huddersfield Giants at the John Smiths stadium
Huddersfield with close to a full strength squad against Trinity's second string, with one or two notable exceptions.

This one is going to be real close, possibly golden time.

Trinity want to maintain their push for a play off spot, and a loss for Huddersfield will start to make them very nervous about the second half of the season.

Come on Trin !
Posted by Joehudds on Fri May 03, 2019 11:35 am
Joehudds Stevo's Armpit
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 21
Rep Position: 189th / 77,559
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat May 19, 2018 4:06 pm
Posts: 84
Wakey by 10+
Posted by wrencat1873 on Fri May 03, 2019 12:29 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 640
Rep Position: 4th / 77,559
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 11254
Joehudds wrote:
Wakey by 10+


No way. This will be close.
Posted by Ruune Rebellion on Fri May 03, 2019 12:30 pm
Ruune Rebellion Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 215
Rep Position: 49th / 77,559
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Oct 20, 2018 6:20 pm
Posts: 579
Hudds by 18
Tommy Makinson - Golden Boot Winner 2018

Tom Johnstone - Superleague fan site winger of the year as voted for by Wakefield fans

St Helens v Wigan. The first ever derby

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: cocker, hesslefan, infamous grouse, Itchy Arsenal, JonnoTheGreat, Kennedy, Longbarn Wire, Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza, Mild mannered Janitor, Pumpetypump, reffy, Ruune Rebellion, Snowy, TrinityDave, vitch, wakeyrule, wrencat1873 and 131 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,884,2971,66677,5594,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
TODAY 09:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
GOLD COAST
TODAY 10:55
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE STORM
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
WARRINGTON
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
SALFORD
v
LEEDS RHINOS
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
TOMORROW 06:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
PENRITH
TOMORROW 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TOMORROW 09:35
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
WESTS TIGERS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
TOULOUSE
TOMORROW 18:00
 CH
TORONTO
v
BRADFORD BULLS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)