WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Johnny T - 60 today

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Johnny T - 60 today

Post a reply
Johnny T - 60 today
Post Fri May 03, 2019 8:54 am
Posted by PopTart on Fri May 03, 2019 8:54 am
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 458
Rep Position: 9th / 77,559
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 11261
Location: wakefield
Happy birthday Mr Trinity.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Johnny T - 60 today
Post Fri May 03, 2019 8:56 am
Posted by Eastern Wildcat on Fri May 03, 2019 8:56 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 91
Rep Position: 117th / 77,559
Quiz Score: 340
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 2352
Happy birthday JT.

Great to see he is still associated with the club, just a shame that his Eastmoor mate, Nigel Bell isn't
Re: Johnny T - 60 today
Post Fri May 03, 2019 9:00 am
Posted by PopTart on Fri May 03, 2019 9:00 am
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 458
Rep Position: 9th / 77,559
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 11261
Location: wakefield
Belly has been down for some of the Trinity Heritage get togethers.
I don't know him but he doesn't seem the type to hog the limelight.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Re: Johnny T - 60 today
Post Fri May 03, 2019 9:32 am
Posted by wrencat1873 on Fri May 03, 2019 9:32 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 596
Rep Position: 4th / 77,559
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 11252
A true Trinity man, many happy ones JT. :CHEERS:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Brid B&W, djcool, Dunkirk Spirit, Fordy, HuddsRL5, KevW60349, musson, PopTart, RWB, SpainesRoadFartown, Trinity1315, Willzay, wrencat1873 and 159 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,884,2121,44177,5594,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
TODAY 09:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
GOLD COAST
TODAY 10:55
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE STORM
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
WARRINGTON
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
SALFORD
v
LEEDS RHINOS
TODAY 19:45
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
TOMORROW 06:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
PENRITH
TOMORROW 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TOMORROW 09:35
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
WESTS TIGERS
TOMORROW 15:00
 CH
DEWSBURY RAMS
v
TOULOUSE
TOMORROW 18:00
 CH
TORONTO
v
BRADFORD BULLS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)