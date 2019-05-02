Not yet that haven’t. 4 games in 13 days and a flat performance was always on the cards. 3 wins in a row and job done. Lots of season in front of us yet.
I just want the season over. Appalling standard of play and with little if any quality forwards to return it's going to be a grind at best with a poor team poorly coached. I can put up with that if we sign some decent forwards for next season and replace Williams with someone better than him.. We are shoite and need a few years of rebuilding
KingRoss11 wrote:
I was talking about Edwards more tbf but I’m not impressed with Lam, we look miles off from contending and the slowness in our attack is alarming, defence has improved at least
We’ve not yet fielded the same 17 players two weeks in a row. I’m still comfortable with him at the helm to be honest. Not pretty but 3 wins on the bounce. I’d argue that even Craig Bellamy would struggle without the right players. It’s the playing staff that are not coming up with the goods and I blame that more than coaching.
Players and coach not good enough for me. Glad for the 2 points because I genuinely believe we are still relegation candidates but apart from that totally flat with the club at the moment. Hardaker incapable of a break, soft pack and not a move in us.
