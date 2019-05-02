WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - THE WANEY HATERS

THE WANEY HATERS
Post Thu May 02, 2019 9:40 pm
Posted by JonnyBroad on Thu May 02, 2019 9:40 pm
JonnyBroad Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Are you all still happy that you got your wish?????
Re: THE WANEY HATERS
Post Thu May 02, 2019 9:48 pm
Posted by Bigredwarrior on Thu May 02, 2019 9:48 pm
Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger
I never hated Wane at all but to answer your question, yes. Wane had to go.
Re: THE WANEY HATERS
Post Thu May 02, 2019 9:49 pm
Posted by KingRoss11 on Thu May 02, 2019 9:49 pm
KingRoss11 Strong-running second rower
Yes it was time for Wane to go, the coaching appointments that follwed were the decisions that have bit us on the booty
Re: THE WANEY HATERS
Post Thu May 02, 2019 9:54 pm
Posted by Bigredwarrior on Thu May 02, 2019 9:54 pm
Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger
KingRoss11 wrote:
Yes it was time for Wane to go, the coaching appointments that follwed were the decisions that have bit us on the booty


Not yet that haven’t. 4 games in 13 days and a flat performance was always on the cards. 3 wins in a row and job done. Lots of season in front of us yet.
Re: THE WANEY HATERS
Post Thu May 02, 2019 9:54 pm
Posted by jonh on Thu May 02, 2019 9:54 pm
jonh User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
JonnyBroad wrote:
Are you all still happy that you got your wish?????



I didn’t hate Wane, but I did want him out.

I am still glad he left for both Wigan and his legacy.
Re: THE WANEY HATERS
Post Thu May 02, 2019 9:55 pm
Posted by DaveO on Thu May 02, 2019 9:55 pm
DaveO User avatar
100% League Network
It's a bit irrelevant as he resigned but I doubt we'd be top of the league if he was still here with the teams we have been putting out lately.
Re: THE WANEY HATERS
Post Thu May 02, 2019 10:23 pm
Posted by KingRoss11 on Thu May 02, 2019 10:23 pm
KingRoss11 Strong-running second rower
Bigredwarrior wrote:
Not yet that haven’t. 4 games in 13 days and a flat performance was always on the cards. 3 wins in a row and job done. Lots of season in front of us yet.


I was talking about Edwards more tbf but I’m not impressed with Lam, we look miles off from contending and the slowness in our attack is alarming, defence has improved at least
Re: THE WANEY HATERS
Post Thu May 02, 2019 10:34 pm
Posted by Itchy Arsenal on Thu May 02, 2019 10:34 pm
Itchy Arsenal User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Bigredwarrior wrote:
Not yet that haven’t. 4 games in 13 days and a flat performance was always on the cards. 3 wins in a row and job done. Lots of season in front of us yet.

I just want the season over. Appalling standard of play and with little if any quality forwards to return it's going to be a grind at best with a poor team poorly coached.
I can put up with that if we sign some decent forwards for next season and replace Williams with someone better than him..
We are shoite and need a few years of rebuilding
Re: THE WANEY HATERS
Post Thu May 02, 2019 10:38 pm
Posted by Bigredwarrior on Thu May 02, 2019 10:38 pm
Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger
KingRoss11 wrote:
I was talking about Edwards more tbf but I’m not impressed with Lam, we look miles off from contending and the slowness in our attack is alarming, defence has improved at least


We’ve not yet fielded the same 17 players two weeks in a row. I’m still comfortable with him at the helm to be honest. Not pretty but 3 wins on the bounce. I’d argue that even Craig Bellamy would struggle without the right players. It’s the playing staff that are not coming up with the goods and I blame that more than coaching.
Re: THE WANEY HATERS
Post Thu May 02, 2019 10:48 pm
Posted by Itchy Arsenal on Thu May 02, 2019 10:48 pm
Itchy Arsenal User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Bigredwarrior wrote:
We’ve not yet fielded the same 17 players two weeks in a row. I’m still comfortable with him at the helm to be honest. Not pretty but 3 wins on the bounce. I’d argue that even Craig Bellamy would struggle without the right players. It’s the playing staff that are not coming up with the goods and I blame that more than coaching.

Players and coach not good enough for me.
Glad for the 2 points because I genuinely believe we are still relegation candidates but apart from that totally flat with the club at the moment.
Hardaker incapable of a break, soft pack and not a move in us.
Who is online

