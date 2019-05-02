WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The importance of Randell

Post Thu May 02, 2019 12:46 pm
Fishermanscap on Thu May 02, 2019 12:46 pm
I think the feelings regarding Randell on here are mixed. After a stellar start at Salford its fair to say he's not been quite the player we thought he was. He's also been overshadowed a bit by the fact that Woody is playing the best footy of his career. All the same I remain a fan, he runs hard, tackle hard and distributes well, he's a very reliable player.

Now though we need more from our import, with an inexperienced H/B partnership he and Woody need to make it work in attack more than ever. He needs to lay the platform which will allow Wood to come on for shorter periods and speed up the game. More than that he needs to lead the team when he's on as Hampshire and Reynolds are still learning the ropes.

Big ask first game back I know but thats what we pay our Aussies for, they are supposed to be a cut above and I still think Tyler is. Go for it lad. :D

