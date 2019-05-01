I see on the main site fixtures list that the Oldham at home game 9th June is advertised with a 1730 hrs kick off time. On this site the kick off time is shown as 1500 hrs. The Keepmoat events board is showing that the Doncaster Half marathon will take place on 9th June. I presume that this event is the reason we are kicking off later.
Can someone kindly confirm the information please regarding the later start for this game.
Can someone kindly confirm the information please regarding the later start for this game.