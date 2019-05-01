WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - West Wales Raiders (Home) - 1895 Cup - Sunday 5 May 2019

West Wales Raiders (Home) - 1895 Cup - Sunday 5 May 2019

Posted by Wanderer on Wed May 01, 2019 3:33 pm
Moving quickly on from the events of last weekend and our visit from one Welsh team, it's a visit from another in the shape of West Wales Raiders.

All concerned with the Dons will be looking for a positive reaction and progression to the next round of this competition.

The Dons squad currently contains a number of injured players so the announcement of the initial squad of 19 will make for interesting reading.

Kick off 15:00

Tickets - Adults £15 (Early bird price £12)
Concessions 60+ & 17-21 £11 (Early bird price £10)
Children 16 and under £1

Seating in the West Stand for this fixture.

