Moving quickly on from the events of last weekend and our visit from one Welsh team, it's a visit from another in the shape of West Wales Raiders.
All concerned with the Dons will be looking for a positive reaction and progression to the next round of this competition.
The Dons squad currently contains a number of injured players so the announcement of the initial squad of 19 will make for interesting reading.
Kick off 15:00
Tickets - Adults £15 (Early bird price £12)
Concessions 60+ & 17-21 £11 (Early bird price £10)
Children 16 and under £1
Seating in the West Stand for this fixture.
