Starting to get down to the bare bones here, but The Beast is back:
Gigot, Williame, Langi, Smith, Casty, Moa, Bird, Bousquet, Jullien, Whitley, Da Costa, Goudemand, Belmas, Albert, Baitieri, Romano, Yaha, Kasiano, Tomkins
Easy pick for Radford who only has 19 fit and available players to choose from, Kelly and Sneyd among the latest to pick up knocks:
Faraimo, Griffin, Taylor, Houghton, Minichiello, Westerman, Connor, Green, Thompson, Matongo, Fash, Manu, Paea, Logan, Nzoungou, Harris, Ellis, Wynne, Buchanan
Never mind rugby, it'll be more like an episode of M*A*S*H out there
