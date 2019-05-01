WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull (a) 3/5

Hull (a) 3/5
Post Wed May 01, 2019 11:32 am
Posted by John_D on Wed May 01, 2019 11:32 am
Starting to get down to the bare bones here, but The Beast is back:

Gigot, Williame, Langi, Smith, Casty, Moa, Bird, Bousquet, Jullien, Whitley, Da Costa, Goudemand, Belmas, Albert, Baitieri, Romano, Yaha, Kasiano, Tomkins



Easy pick for Radford who only has 19 fit and available players to choose from, Kelly and Sneyd among the latest to pick up knocks:

Faraimo, Griffin, Taylor, Houghton, Minichiello, Westerman, Connor, Green, Thompson, Matongo, Fash, Manu, Paea, Logan, Nzoungou, Harris, Ellis, Wynne, Buchanan



Never mind rugby, it'll be more like an episode of M*A*S*H out there

