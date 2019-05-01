WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bulls 2020 - Contracted, OOC and potential players available

Posted by bullinenemyland on Wed May 01, 2019 10:29 am
Its that time of the year when players that are off contract start to take stock of their options for next year. I think we can safely say we will still be in the championship next year so who should we be looking to re-sign and who potentially could be available... and would want to come to the Bulls for 2020?

Bulls contracted for 2020 - Brandon Pickersgill, Jy Hitchcox, Jake Webster, Joe Keyes, Rowan Milnes, Steve Crossley, Elliott Minchella, Connor Farrell, Evan Hodgson, Matty Storton, Thomas Doyle

Bulls OOC - Dee Foggin-Johnston, Josh Rickett, Dalton Grant, Ethan Ryan, Ashley Gibson, Ross Oakes, Rhys Evans, Jordan Lilley, Dane Chisholm, Matty Wildie, Sam Hallas, George Flanagan, James Green, Liam Kirk, Callum Bustin, Ross Peltier, Jon Magrin, Matt Garside, George Milton, Mikey Wood, Brad Gallagher, Colton Roche

From the OOC players I'd be happy to see us tie up DFJ, Ryan, Oakes, Evans, Lilley, Wildie, Green, Kirk, Bustin, Peltz and Mikey Wood. The rest i'd not really be too bothered about seeing them released.

Super League players OOC list has been revealed...

CASTLEFORD TIGERS - Cory Aston, Mitch Clark, Tuoyo Egodo, Kieran Gill, Will Maher, Greg Minikin.

CATALANS DRAGONS - Jodie Broughton, Kenny Edwards, Tony Gigot, Benjamin Jullien, Samisoni Langi, Thibaud Margalet, Antoni Maria, Lewis Tierney

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS - Michael Lawrence, Alex Mellor

HULL FC - Gareth Ellis, Bureta Faraimo, Chris Green, Dean Hadley, Jez Litten, Jack Logan, Sika Manu, Mark Minichiello, Mickey Paea, Jack Sanderson, Cameron Scott, Danny Washbrook, Joe Westerman

HULL KINGSTON ROVERS - Danny Addy, Chris Atkin, Josh Drinkwater, James Greenwood, Craig Hall, Tommy Lee, Shaun Lunt, Ryan Shaw, Nick Scruton

LEEDS RHINOS - James Donaldson, Brad Dwyer, Brett Ferres, Cameron Smith

LONDON BRONCOS - Jordan Abdull, James Cunningham, Matt Fleming, Matt Gee, Ben Hellewell, Mark Ioane, Elliot Kear, Eloi Pelissier, Morgan Smith, Alex Walker, Rhys Williams, Luke Yates

SALFORD RED DEVILS - Mark Flanagan, George Griffin, Jackson Hastings, Krisnan Inu, Greg Johnson, Josh Jones, Rob Lui, Ben Nakubuwai, Kris Welham

ST HELENS - Kyle Amor, Luke Douglas, Theo Fages, Ryan Morgan, Adam Swift, Zeb Taia

WAKEFIELD TRINITY - Chris Annakin, Tinirau Arona, Jordan Baldwinson, Ryan Hampshire, Justin Horo, Danny Kirmond, Pauli Pauli, Tyler Randell

WARRINGTON WOLVES - Sitaleki Akauola, Ryan Atkins, Bryson Goodwin, Lama Tasi, Ben Westwood

WIGAN WARRIORS - Joe Burgess, Tony Clubb, Sean O’Loughlin, Dan Sarginson


I'd like to see Cameron Scott back at the club where it started but think he'll get another deal at Hull, Mitch Clark went well for us as did Egodo but both might be retained at Cas. Apart from that I can't see many wanting to drop down a league.
Don't think i'm biased...
...i'm just very narrow minded!!!!!!!
Posted by Bullseye on Wed May 01, 2019 10:48 am
bullinenemyland wrote:
I'd like to see Cameron Scott back at the club where it started but think he'll get another deal at Hull, Mitch Clark went well for us as did Egodo but both might be retained at Cas. Apart from that I can't see many wanting to drop down a league.


Nor can I but some are bound to find themselves surplus to requirements. It’ll be interesting to see if who we can hang onto. I’d go along with most of your list that I’d like to see us keep but depending on who we might attract I think we might see one or two depart.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Posted by phillgee on Wed May 01, 2019 10:55 am
Toronto might release a player or two if they go up as well. Unless they just swap the odd player or two with whoever comes down this year
Posted by Nothus on Wed May 01, 2019 11:30 am
I think a list of Championship ooc players might be useful too but unlikely anyone will go to the trouble of making one.
I can't see us attracting much SL talent from that list, but I'd be keeping an eye on London if they come down and Toronto if they go up. I'd take Cunningham, Kear, Ioane and Walker from London but realistically don't think any of them would make the move.

Users browsing this forum: Bicesterbull, Bullsmad, phillgee, Pumpetypump and 119 guests

