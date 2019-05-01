WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Neil Fox Birthday Tribute

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Neil Fox Birthday Tribute

Post a reply
Neil Fox Birthday Tribute
Post Wed May 01, 2019 10:27 am
Posted by Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo on Wed May 01, 2019 10:27 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 214
Rep Position: 43rd / 77,559
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 7056
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Nice piece in this weeks League Express leading up the The Big Fella's 80th Birthday this Saturday.

How the f is he not within that Wembley statue group????
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.

2018 - The FinniChezz Bromance

2019 - The return of the Prodigal Son.
Re: Neil Fox Birthday Tribute
Post Wed May 01, 2019 10:54 am
Posted by wrencat1873 on Wed May 01, 2019 10:54 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 596
Rep Position: 4th / 77,559
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 11239
Happy Birthday Mr Fox.
Legend and Gentleman :BOW: :BOW: :BOW: :BOW:
Re: Neil Fox Birthday Tribute
Post Wed May 01, 2019 11:25 am
Posted by Fishermanscap on Wed May 01, 2019 11:25 am
Fishermanscap Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 200th / 77,559
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Aug 31, 2018 2:54 pm
Posts: 185
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
Nice piece in this weeks League Express leading up the The Big Fella's 80th Birthday this Saturday.

How the f is he not within that Wembley statue group????


Played for the wrong club, simple as. Trinity have done bang all since the 1960's and I think a lot of folk who voted are simply unaware what a force we were and what players we had.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, coco the fullback, dpbnov, Droopy, Egg Banjo, Fishermanscap, JINJER, Little Leons Dad, MC_Wildcat, Mick Amos 9 WTW, Mr Bliss, phe13, RWB, The Avenger, thebeagle, wakeytrin, willo109, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873 and 176 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,883,3811,32477,5594,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
TOMORROW 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
BRISBANE
TOMORROW 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Fri 3rd May 09:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
GOLD COAST
Fri 3rd May 10:55
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE STORM
Fri 3rd May 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 3rd May 19:45
SLXXIV
SALFORD
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 4th May 06:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
PENRITH
Sat 4th May 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
Sat 4th May 09:35
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
WESTS TIGERS
Sat 4th May 15:00
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)