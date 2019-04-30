WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Drop Kicking a Conversion

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace Drop Kicking a Conversion

Post a reply
Drop Kicking a Conversion
Post Tue Apr 30, 2019 7:29 pm
Posted by dboy on Tue Apr 30, 2019 7:29 pm
dboy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 82
Rep Position: 126th / 77,559
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2005 12:38 pm
Posts: 2780
Location: Barnsley
Having just seen the highlights, HKRs last goal should have not been allowed - you can't drop kick a conversion!

You can do for a penalty, which is a free kick
Re: Drop Kicking a Conversion
Post Tue Apr 30, 2019 7:32 pm
Posted by wire-quin on Tue Apr 30, 2019 7:32 pm
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 201
Rep Position: 47th / 77,559
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 6158
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
I thought the rules were changed and you could now DK a conversion to speed things up.
Mac out!
Re: Drop Kicking a Conversion
Post Tue Apr 30, 2019 7:34 pm
Posted by Hasbag on Tue Apr 30, 2019 7:34 pm
Hasbag User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 60
Rep Position: 147th / 77,559
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 2618
Location: Hull
dboy wrote:
you can't drop kick a conversion!

Yes you can.
Re: Drop Kicking a Conversion
Post Tue Apr 30, 2019 7:36 pm
Posted by dboy on Tue Apr 30, 2019 7:36 pm
dboy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 82
Rep Position: 126th / 77,559
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2005 12:38 pm
Posts: 2780
Location: Barnsley
Goal – 6. A goal is scored if the whole of the ball at any time how scored during its flight passes on the full over the opponents’ cross bar towards the dead ball line after being kicked by a player (and not touching or being touched in flight by any other player) in any of these
circumstances:–
(a) by a place kick after a try has been scored and counts two points
(b) by a place kick or a drop kick when a penalty kick has been awarded and counts two points.
Re: Drop Kicking a Conversion
Post Tue Apr 30, 2019 7:37 pm
Posted by dboy on Tue Apr 30, 2019 7:37 pm
dboy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 82
Rep Position: 126th / 77,559
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2005 12:38 pm
Posts: 2780
Location: Barnsley
Can only by DKd when it's a penalty...unless the RFL haven't bothered to update their own rules page!
Re: Drop Kicking a Conversion
Post Tue Apr 30, 2019 8:10 pm
Posted by SRV on Tue Apr 30, 2019 8:10 pm
SRV Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 13
Rep Position: 194th / 77,559
Quiz Score: 284
Joined: Mon Oct 01, 2012 1:10 pm
Posts: 103
I seem to recall that Chris Thorman did this years ago for Huddersfield and it wasn't allowed, and that the rule was changed shortly after to allow it. Don't hold me to that though!

Marc Sneyd also kicked a conversion with a drop kick last year, which was allowed. Although the laws of the game on the RFL website doesn't say this is permitted.

Mind you, the laws also state you can drop the ball (or place it) at the play the ball and it's not a knock on, and that certain types of obstructions should result in a scrum!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Call Me God, HKRYorkie, Levrier, LyndsayGill, MattyB, Shazbaz, SRV and 168 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,883,1871,64177,5594,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
Thu 2nd May 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
BRISBANE
Thu 2nd May 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Fri 3rd May 09:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
GOLD COAST
Fri 3rd May 10:55
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE STORM
Fri 3rd May 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 3rd May 19:45
SLXXIV
SALFORD
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 4th May 06:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
PENRITH
Sat 4th May 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
Sat 4th May 09:35
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
WESTS TIGERS
Sat 4th May 15:00
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)