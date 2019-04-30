So who is your 17 for this game. Not sure about Toronto this season. Battered by Toulouse and had a few close games especially against York, Leigh, Dewsbury and Featherstone. Yet had a few big scores too. On their day I reckon they could put 50 on us especially how soft our defense has been recently.
However if we are on form then we could cause them a few problems. For me:
Pickersgill
Foggin-Johnston
Gibson
Oakes
Ryan
Lilley
Milnes
Crossley
Wildie
Kirk
Garside
Farrell
Minchella
Doyle
Bustin
Green/Wood
Peltier
EDIT: To clarify I’d leave Webster out due to 4G pitch. Storton as I believe he’s getting through a ton of work for a young lad. Pickersgill in as it’s a game where I think we can just play with no pressure. Big pack to combat Torontos as best we can. Doyle because he’s earned it. Could be a place for Hallas just unsure as to where.
