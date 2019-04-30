WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chris Thorman

Board index Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Chris Thorman

Post a reply
Chris Thorman
Post Tue Apr 30, 2019 4:20 pm
Posted by Hudd-Shay on Tue Apr 30, 2019 4:20 pm
Hudd-Shay User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 190
Rep Position: 52nd / 77,559
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 3186
Location: Shuddersfield
He is free and available. An up and coming young English coach who was really well thought of at Huddersfield. He will be, and wants to be, back in RL shortly, surely worth a look at by Fax?
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Darwinsdad, faxcar, Hudd-Shay, Pellon Boy and 95 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,883,0771,42177,5594,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
Thu 2nd May 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
BRISBANE
Thu 2nd May 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Fri 3rd May 09:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
GOLD COAST
Fri 3rd May 10:55
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE STORM
Fri 3rd May 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 3rd May 19:45
SLXXIV
SALFORD
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 4th May 06:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
PENRITH
Sat 4th May 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
Sat 4th May 09:35
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
WESTS TIGERS
Sat 4th May 15:00
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)