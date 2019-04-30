WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Enigma that is David Hughes

The Enigma that is David Hughes
Post Tue Apr 30, 2019 3:26 pm
Posted by Deadcowboys1 on Tue Apr 30, 2019 3:26 pm
Deadcowboys1
Big Dave is clearly not stupid otherwise he would not have made multiple millions in his day job. You would think being a successful gas/oil Broker or whatever, you have to be competent at data analysis & be able to manage risk. I appreciate those skills don't necessarily mean you are good at appointing the right coach or CEO but over the years he should have done better than he has.

I would love him to explain on the club website why he thought playing a Championship team, less probably their best player, was any way to avoid the team being relegated. You would hope there was some sort of master plan. From where we are now though, clearly we need one of Baldric's cunning plans. I don't hold my breath.

I can only think of two things, firstly, as jbuzza said on another thread, that he was anticipating one team imploding financially. Before the start of the season there was a lot of talk of Salford's financial position & maybe Toronto or Widnes being tapped up to replace them in SL. Secondly, with funds apparently limited he has decided not to improve the team, wait until the last 6-10 games to see if we were all but relegated anyway then keep his money in his pocket. Alternatively, if we were in with a shout of staying up, then bring in a few that might just make a difference. With 10 games to go it's now or never.

The 2 remaining games against HKR look vital. :CHEERS:

