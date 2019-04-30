Like lot of people I was unhappy with how last season ended but wanted to give Radford till Easter to stop the rot. Well Easter has come and gone, and our patched-up, injury stricken team has battled its way to 3rd. So has Radford earned the right to lead our team into the future?
I think so. We aren't the best team in the league but we are up there and we are fighting. Some weeks we have no props. Some weeks we have no wingers. Yet we continue to win points and climb the table and defy expectations. It looks like we are going to be challenging at the end of the year although it doesn't yet look like we can win anything.
I'd be happy to see Lee get another 3 years.
