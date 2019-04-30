Reputation Points: 113 Rep Position: 98th / 77,559 Quiz Score: 0 Joined: Fri Mar 23, 2018 9:43 am Posts: 636 Location: Kingston upon Hull
Mrs Barista wrote:
I'd wait for the squad news...
Ere meander over a few of these while you wait.
The Players 1. Laurent Frayssinous 2. Justin Murphy 3. Teddy Sadaoui 4. John Sergeant Wilson 5. Mark Hughes 6. Sean Rudder-san 7. Stacey Jones 8. Chris Beattie 9. Julien Rinaldi tete de buisson 10. Adel 'Crazy Horse' Fellous 11. Jérome Guisset 12. Jamal Fakir 13. Ian Hindmarsh 14. Pascal Jampy 15. Greg Mounis 16. Renaud Guigue 17. Alex Superchan 18. Bruno Verges 19. Julien Touxagas 20. Thomas Bosc 21. Michael Dobson 22. Lionel Teixido 23. David Berthezene the urn-stealer 24. Freddie Zitter 25. Rémi Casty 26. Aurélien Cologni 27. Sébastien Martins 28. Younes Khattabi 29. Mathieu Griffi 30. Cyrille Gossard 31. Clint Greenshields 32. Adam Mogg 33. Viiiiiiin-ceeennnnnttt Duuuupooo-ooooo-ooooorttttt (rat ta tat ta tat) 34. Dimitri Pelo 35. Casey McGuire 36. Aaron Gorrell 37. Sébastien Raguin 38. Jason Croker 39. David Ferriol 40. Luke Cletus Quigley 41. Andrew Bentley 42. Kane Bentley 43. Olivier Charles 44. Cyril Stacul 45. Jean-Philippe Baile 46. Dane 'demon winger' Carlaw 47. Olivier Elima 48. Florian Quintilla 49. Steve Bell 50. Shane flamin' Perry 51. Jason Ryles 52. Greg Bird 53. Chris Walker 54. Setaimata Sa 55. Keith 'Dallas' Johnson 56. William Barthau 57. David Guasch 58. Tony Gigot 59. Freddie Vaccari 60. Mickael Simon 61. Brent Sherwin 62. Damien Blanch 63. Ben Farrar 64. Scott Dureau 65. Lopini Paea 66. Ian Hendo Henderson 67. Sir Steve Menzies Campbell 68. Eloi Pelissier 69. Daryl Millard 70. Jason Baitieri 71. Mathias Pala 72. Rémy Marginet 73. Thibault Ancély 74. Louis Anderson 75. Ben Fisher 76. Leon Pryce 77. Damien Cardace 78. Julien Bousquet 79. Kevin Larroyer 80. Antoni Maria 81. Brent Webb 82. Zeb Taia 83. Morgan Escaré 84. Elliott Tete-a-blanche 85. Thibaut Margalet 86. Bring Me The Head Of Benjamin Garcia 87. Michael Tubular Bells Oldfield 88. Ben Pomeroy 89. Jeff Lima 90. Gadwin Springer 91. Joan Guasch 92. Sam Williams 93. Willie Tonga 94. Todd Carney 95. Stanislas Robin 96. Fouad Yaha 97. Krisnan Inu 98. Jordan Sigismeau 99. Lucas Albert 100. Ugo Perez 101. Pat Richards 102. Richie Myler 103. Paul Aiton 104. Glenn Stewart 105. Justin Horo 106. David Taylor 107. Jodie Broughton 108. Willie Mason 109. Alrix da Costa 110. Romain Navarrete 111. Jordan Dezaria 112. Paul Séguier 113. Brayden Williame 114. Luke Walsh 115. Sam Moa 116. Iain Thornley 117. Luke Burgess 118. Lambert Belmas 119. Arthur Romano 120. Matthieu Khedimi 121. Nabil Djalout 122. Lewis Tierney 123. David Mead 124. Samisoni Langi 125. Michael McIlorum 126. Benjamin Jullien 127. Josh Drinkwater 128. Mickael Goudemand 129. Kenny Edwards 130. Robin Brochon 131. Ugo Martin 132. Arthur Mourgue
