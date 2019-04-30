WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalans

Catalans
Post Tue Apr 30, 2019 11:06 am
Posted by Riderofthepalehorse on Tue Apr 30, 2019 11:06 am
Riderofthepalehorse
Joined: Fri Mar 23, 2018 9:43 am
Up next the French, they are missing Edwards Simon & Mead.

Can we manage another big set of forwards and consolidate third place.
Re: Catalans
Post Tue Apr 30, 2019 11:25 am
Posted by Mrs Barista on Tue Apr 30, 2019 11:25 am
Mrs Barista
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
I'd wait for the squad news... :|
Re: Catalans
Post Tue Apr 30, 2019 12:02 pm
Posted by Riderofthepalehorse on Tue Apr 30, 2019 12:02 pm
Riderofthepalehorse
Joined: Fri Mar 23, 2018 9:43 am
Mrs Barista wrote:
I'd wait for the squad news... :|



Ere meander over a few of these while you wait.

The Players
1. Laurent Frayssinous
2. Justin Murphy
3. Teddy Sadaoui
4. John Sergeant Wilson
5. Mark Hughes
6. Sean Rudder-san
7. Stacey Jones
8. Chris Beattie
9. Julien Rinaldi tete de buisson
10. Adel 'Crazy Horse' Fellous
11. Jérome Guisset
12. Jamal Fakir
13. Ian Hindmarsh
14. Pascal Jampy
15. Greg Mounis
16. Renaud Guigue
17. Alex Superchan
18. Bruno Verges
19. Julien Touxagas
20. Thomas Bosc
21. Michael Dobson
22. Lionel Teixido
23. David Berthezene the urn-stealer
24. Freddie Zitter
25. Rémi Casty
26. Aurélien Cologni
27. Sébastien Martins
28. Younes Khattabi
29. Mathieu Griffi
30. Cyrille Gossard
31. Clint Greenshields
32. Adam Mogg
33. Viiiiiiin-ceeennnnnttt Duuuupooo-ooooo-ooooorttttt (rat ta tat ta tat)
34. Dimitri Pelo
35. Casey McGuire
36. Aaron Gorrell
37. Sébastien Raguin
38. Jason Croker
39. David Ferriol
40. Luke Cletus Quigley
41. Andrew Bentley
42. Kane Bentley
43. Olivier Charles
44. Cyril Stacul
45. Jean-Philippe Baile
46. Dane 'demon winger' Carlaw
47. Olivier Elima
48. Florian Quintilla
49. Steve Bell
50. Shane flamin' Perry
51. Jason Ryles
52. Greg Bird
53. Chris Walker
54. Setaimata Sa
55. Keith 'Dallas' Johnson
56. William Barthau
57. David Guasch
58. Tony Gigot
59. Freddie Vaccari
60. Mickael Simon
61. Brent Sherwin
62. Damien Blanch
63. Ben Farrar
64. Scott Dureau
65. Lopini Paea
66. Ian Hendo Henderson
67. Sir Steve Menzies Campbell
68. Eloi Pelissier
69. Daryl Millard
70. Jason Baitieri
71. Mathias Pala
72. Rémy Marginet
73. Thibault Ancély
74. Louis Anderson
75. Ben Fisher
76. Leon Pryce
77. Damien Cardace
78. Julien Bousquet
79. Kevin Larroyer
80. Antoni Maria
81. Brent Webb
82. Zeb Taia
83. Morgan Escaré
84. Elliott Tete-a-blanche
85. Thibaut Margalet
86. Bring Me The Head Of Benjamin Garcia
87. Michael Tubular Bells Oldfield
88. Ben Pomeroy
89. Jeff Lima
90. Gadwin Springer
91. Joan Guasch
92. Sam Williams
93. Willie Tonga
94. Todd Carney
95. Stanislas Robin
96. Fouad Yaha
97. Krisnan Inu
98. Jordan Sigismeau
99. Lucas Albert
100. Ugo Perez
101. Pat Richards
102. Richie Myler
103. Paul Aiton
104. Glenn Stewart
105. Justin Horo
106. David Taylor
107. Jodie Broughton
108. Willie Mason
109. Alrix da Costa
110. Romain Navarrete
111. Jordan Dezaria
112. Paul Séguier
113. Brayden Williame
114. Luke Walsh
115. Sam Moa
116. Iain Thornley
117. Luke Burgess
118. Lambert Belmas
119. Arthur Romano
120. Matthieu Khedimi
121. Nabil Djalout
122. Lewis Tierney
123. David Mead
124. Samisoni Langi
125. Michael McIlorum
126. Benjamin Jullien
127. Josh Drinkwater
128. Mickael Goudemand
129. Kenny Edwards
130. Robin Brochon
131. Ugo Martin
132. Arthur Mourgue

133. Sam Tomkins

134. Matt Smith

135. Matt Whitley

136. Big Sam Kasiano

Users browsing this forum: Boardwalkempire2, C for Cuckoo, Ellam, fosdyke99, Greavsie, hs98, Karen, lingys, oooh Gravy!, vitch, Windy winger and 181 guests

