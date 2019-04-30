WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 man squad for London Thursday

19 man squad for London Thursday
Tue Apr 30, 2019 11:02 am
Ashton Bears
Adrian Lam has named his 19-man squad to face London Broncos.
Winger Joe Burgess misses out, prop-forward Romain Navarrete returns to 19.
Wigan Warriors vs London Broncos, Thursday 2nd May, DW Stadium, K.O. 7:45pm.
Wigan Warriors Head Coach Adrian Lam has named his Wigan Warriors 19-man squad to face London Broncos in the Betfred Super League at the DW Stadium on Thursday 2nd May (K.O. 7:45pm).
The Cherry & Whites will look to make it three wins from three this Thursday as Adrian Lam’s men host London Broncos.
Last time the two Clubs met, the newly promoted side overcame the reigning Betfred Super League champions 18-16 in the capital.
Injury news
Prop-forward Romain Navarrete returns from a knee injury which has kept him out of action since Good Friday.
Winger Joe Burgess misses out this week due to a knock on the knee received during last weekend’s home tie vs Castleford Tigers.
Long-term absentees Tom Davies (ankle), Dom Manfredi (knee), Tony Clubb (knee) and Jarrod Sammut (knee) remain on the comeback trail.
Wigan Warriors 19-man squad vs London Broncos:
Joe Bullock, Morgan Escare, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Sean O’Loughlin, Oliver Partington, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, Morgan Smithies, Taulima Tautai, George Williams.

Re: 19 man squad for London Thursday
Tue Apr 30, 2019 11:12 am
apollosghost
From four wingers down to one, I'd put Sarginson there and leave Hankinson at centre.
Re: 19 man squad for London Thursday
Tue Apr 30, 2019 11:22 am
NSW
Hardaker
Sarginson
Hankinson
Gildart
Marshall
Williams
Sharrocks
Bullock
Powell
Naverette
Greenwood
Isa
Flower

Partington
SOL
Escare
Tautai

Give Tommy a week off and take Smithies out of the fray.
Escare to play a bit of half with Sharrocks pushing up to 9.
Re: 19 man squad for London Thursday
Tue Apr 30, 2019 11:32 am
stpatricks
apollosghost wrote:
From four wingers down to one, I'd put Sarginson there and leave Hankinson at centre.


I would have Sarginson in his usual role probably Hankinson on the wing.
Re: 19 man squad for London Thursday
Tue Apr 30, 2019 12:16 pm
Bigredwarrior
stpatricks wrote:
I would have Sarginson in his usual role probably Hankinson on the wing.


Hank struggled with the wing position against Saints. I’d leave him at centre and play Sarge on the wing. Failing that, Sarge centre and Escare on the wing.
Re: 19 man squad for London Thursday
Tue Apr 30, 2019 12:24 pm
NickyKiss
Rests for Leuluai and Smithies for me-

Hardaker
Escare Sarge Gildart Marshall
Williams Shorrocks
Flower Powell Tautai
Isa Greenwood Partington

Bullock Navarette Lockers Hankinson

I’d start Tautai just to get his spell out the way whilst the whole teams fresh. I’m going on a basis if he can’t do any worse then when he comes from the bench. I’d give Partington what should probably be his last start for a while and ask the lad to up his workrate with the ball. If he can’t do that against London then he’s got issues long term.

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, apollosghost, Ashton Bears, Azza1984, Bigredwarrior, Dai Jones, Down by the Duggie, Edinburgh Warrior, exiled Warrior, Jimmy Hornbys Tash, JIMMY MAGNETS, keyrox, ksm1701, Lord Byron, MattyB, NickyKiss, Pie Eyed, RIGSBY, S_Riley, sergeant pepper, Smalls, stpatricks, The Whiffy Kipper, tyr, Warrior Winger and 219 guests

