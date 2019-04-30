Adrian Lam has named his 19-man squad to face London Broncos.
Winger Joe Burgess misses out, prop-forward Romain Navarrete returns to 19.
Wigan Warriors vs London Broncos, Thursday 2nd May, DW Stadium, K.O. 7:45pm.
Wigan Warriors Head Coach Adrian Lam has named his Wigan Warriors 19-man squad to face London Broncos in the Betfred Super League at the DW Stadium on Thursday 2nd May (K.O. 7:45pm).
The Cherry & Whites will look to make it three wins from three this Thursday as Adrian Lam’s men host London Broncos.
Last time the two Clubs met, the newly promoted side overcame the reigning Betfred Super League champions 18-16 in the capital.
Injury news
image: https://www.wiganwarriors.com/admin/res ... urgess.jpg
Prop-forward Romain Navarrete returns from a knee injury which has kept him out of action since Good Friday.
Winger Joe Burgess misses out this week due to a knock on the knee received during last weekend’s home tie vs Castleford Tigers.
Long-term absentees Tom Davies (ankle), Dom Manfredi (knee), Tony Clubb (knee) and Jarrod Sammut (knee) remain on the comeback trail.
Wigan Warriors 19-man squad vs London Broncos:
image: https://www.wiganwarriors.com/admin/res ... cos-19.jpg
Joe Bullock, Morgan Escare, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Sean O’Loughlin, Oliver Partington, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, Morgan Smithies, Taulima Tautai, George Williams.
Read more at https://www.wiganwarriors.com/news/2019 ... 2KbLVVr.99
Winger Joe Burgess misses out, prop-forward Romain Navarrete returns to 19.
Wigan Warriors vs London Broncos, Thursday 2nd May, DW Stadium, K.O. 7:45pm.
Wigan Warriors Head Coach Adrian Lam has named his Wigan Warriors 19-man squad to face London Broncos in the Betfred Super League at the DW Stadium on Thursday 2nd May (K.O. 7:45pm).
The Cherry & Whites will look to make it three wins from three this Thursday as Adrian Lam’s men host London Broncos.
Last time the two Clubs met, the newly promoted side overcame the reigning Betfred Super League champions 18-16 in the capital.
Injury news
image: https://www.wiganwarriors.com/admin/res ... urgess.jpg
Prop-forward Romain Navarrete returns from a knee injury which has kept him out of action since Good Friday.
Winger Joe Burgess misses out this week due to a knock on the knee received during last weekend’s home tie vs Castleford Tigers.
Long-term absentees Tom Davies (ankle), Dom Manfredi (knee), Tony Clubb (knee) and Jarrod Sammut (knee) remain on the comeback trail.
Wigan Warriors 19-man squad vs London Broncos:
image: https://www.wiganwarriors.com/admin/res ... cos-19.jpg
Joe Bullock, Morgan Escare, Ben Flower, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Sean O’Loughlin, Oliver Partington, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Jake Shorrocks, Morgan Smithies, Taulima Tautai, George Williams.
Read more at https://www.wiganwarriors.com/news/2019 ... 2KbLVVr.99