No rest for our battered squad but, this one is definitely winnable.
Huddersfield, struggling for form and themselves with a long injury list, wont relish playing Trinity.
Our one time bogey team are there to be beaten and 2 points are definitely possible.
Randall should be back for this one and assuming that Big Dave and Pauli are good to go, we can beat the Giants.
1 - 7 looks like it will remain the same and lets hope for some better ball control.
I think it will be close 16 - 12 to Trin.
