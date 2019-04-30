WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Shudds (take 2) Friday 7.45

Shudds (take 2) Friday 7.45
Tue Apr 30, 2019 8:46 am
wrencat1873
No rest for our battered squad but, this one is definitely winnable.
Huddersfield, struggling for form and themselves with a long injury list, wont relish playing Trinity.
Our one time bogey team are there to be beaten and 2 points are definitely possible.

Randall should be back for this one and assuming that Big Dave and Pauli are good to go, we can beat the Giants.
1 - 7 looks like it will remain the same and lets hope for some better ball control.

I think it will be close 16 - 12 to Trin. :PRAY:
Tue Apr 30, 2019 9:06 am
Fishermanscap
Truth is we have to target games like this if we want top 5. No excuses, the 17 who take the field are SL standard players and must go through the pain barrier and hold the line until reinforcements arrive, thats how top teams do it.

Of course thats easy for me to say but all I can do is help pay yhe wages and shout encouragement. :DANCE:

