Reserve League 2020
Post Tue Apr 30, 2019 7:44 am
Posted by Winslade's Offload on Tue Apr 30, 2019 7:44 am
It looks as though the majority of the SL clubs have agreed to run a (mandatory) reserve competition in 2020 following a recent meeting with the RFL. Three Championship sides were in attendance at the meeting and will also run teams.
On the face of it, it seems essential for a professional sport like RL to have reserve teams, and in the long term it should strengthen the sport. But I wonder what will happen to some of the less well off clubs when they run into injury problems with their first team squads ? Currently Cas have apparently only 19 fit players, and in the past even Wigan have cancelled a reserve game against us because they couldn't raise a team. I have a suspicion that certainly in the first couple of years, the reserves will essentially cream off the top of the U19 age group as it would be a cheap option to assemble a reserve squad. I guess most Championship supporters will be pleased that they will not be seeing a constant stream of SL squad players needing a game each week although they may struggle to pull together a side when their injury list starts to grow. Meanwhile Uncle Gary will no doubt be furious although he is probably too busy looking for new players to do anything about it at the moment.

