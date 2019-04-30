I see GH has come out and said he now supports a reserve grade, so long as its not used to stockpile players.
Quite clearly the main driver behind this is that we have a whole bunch of Academy players who the club wants to keep who won't necessarily be ready for regular first team games next season (he also mentioned Waite-Pullan and Alex Sutcliffe). Using DR plus loans is OK if you have 2/3 junior players to manage, but we've got far too many for it to be able to work effectively. The current system also means we have to make too many early calls - long contracts vs release at 17/18 is a stupidly all-or-nothing approach given the difficulty in picking winners from the best juniors.
When you add in the returning injured players, half of whom don't get to play any game at all before going straight into the first team, its all a bit of a joke really.
I also imagine Furner wants more control over junior development given that his job is to turn things around in 3 years. He's far more likely to get that level of oversight through a reserve team far more than with players out at a number of clubs.
Whilst I agree with the reasons, GH is hypocritical to the max - he was happy with DR when we weren't focused on youth, but he now backs a reserve grade when we are. Its also ridiculous saying that a reserve grade is fine so long as clubs aren't 'stockpiling' players, given that he wants to do exactly that with our current crop of Academy players - i.e. keep them at the club and not let them be lured away before we get the chance to decide if they'll make it.
