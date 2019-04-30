WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Reserve Grade

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Reserve Grade

Post a reply
Reserve Grade
Post Tue Apr 30, 2019 12:02 am
Posted by BrisbaneRhino on Tue Apr 30, 2019 12:02 am
BrisbaneRhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 151
Rep Position: 78th / 77,559
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed May 08, 2002 11:46 pm
Posts: 9092
Location: 10 mins walk from Suncorp Stadium
I see GH has come out and said he now supports a reserve grade, so long as its not used to stockpile players.

Quite clearly the main driver behind this is that we have a whole bunch of Academy players who the club wants to keep who won't necessarily be ready for regular first team games next season (he also mentioned Waite-Pullan and Alex Sutcliffe). Using DR plus loans is OK if you have 2/3 junior players to manage, but we've got far too many for it to be able to work effectively. The current system also means we have to make too many early calls - long contracts vs release at 17/18 is a stupidly all-or-nothing approach given the difficulty in picking winners from the best juniors.

When you add in the returning injured players, half of whom don't get to play any game at all before going straight into the first team, its all a bit of a joke really.

I also imagine Furner wants more control over junior development given that his job is to turn things around in 3 years. He's far more likely to get that level of oversight through a reserve team far more than with players out at a number of clubs.

Whilst I agree with the reasons, GH is hypocritical to the max - he was happy with DR when we weren't focused on youth, but he now backs a reserve grade when we are. Its also ridiculous saying that a reserve grade is fine so long as clubs aren't 'stockpiling' players, given that he wants to do exactly that with our current crop of Academy players - i.e. keep them at the club and not let them be lured away before we get the chance to decide if they'll make it.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BrisbaneRhino, xparksider and 113 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,882,82473177,5594,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
Thu 2nd May 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
BRISBANE
Thu 2nd May 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Fri 3rd May 09:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
GOLD COAST
Fri 3rd May 10:55
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE STORM
Fri 3rd May 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 3rd May 19:45
SLXXIV
SALFORD
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 4th May 06:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
PENRITH
Sat 4th May 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
Sat 4th May 09:35
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
WESTS TIGERS
Sat 4th May 15:00
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)