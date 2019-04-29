It's an away day this Friday as the boys head over the hill to play Castleford, always a good place to come away with the points particularly recently as coach Powell seems to have worked wonders transforming the Tigers into a 'challenging' outfit perhaps at the loss of some class IMO but each to their own I suppose.
Based on the Huddersfield game which Wire team will turn up this week, the first 30 the next 10 or following 40 perhaps all three again in one game you decide...One thing's for sure, we can't be sure apart from they might have a full 17 first choice players out if we win
Good Luck
a) Crowd (Mend a Hose Jungle, Capacity 11,775):
b) Score and Winning team: Castleford 0 v 0 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):
g) Wigan v London
Huddersfield v Wakefield
Hull FC v Catalans
Salford v Leeds
Hull KR v St Helens
