WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - More competition coming?

Board index Championship 1 Doncaster RLFC More competition coming?

Post a reply
More competition coming?
Post Mon Apr 29, 2019 7:32 pm
Posted by Double Movement on Mon Apr 29, 2019 7:32 pm
Double Movement User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 129
Rep Position: 89th / 77,559
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Aug 06, 2011 10:58 am
Posts: 2245
Location: In the heart of Doncaster
Marwan Koukash and another investor are looking to set up a team in Liverpool in 2021:

Next year we've probably got Ottawa and New York to deal with, the year after Liverpool...

As far as current League One clubs are concerned, it may mean two up this year, none up next year, and one up the year after?

We really need to get our act together this year or else life could be getting a whole lot tougher.

https://www.loverugbyleague.com/post/new-liverpool-club-aiming-for-super-league-by-2023/

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Dons11, Double Movement, GeoffRoebuck, Harworthdon, Jemmo, Moonshine, Returning Don, sanjunien, SmithMichael82, weighman and 80 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Doncaster RLFC




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,882,7301,94177,5594,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
Thu 2nd May 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
BRISBANE
Thu 2nd May 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Fri 3rd May 09:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
GOLD COAST
Fri 3rd May 10:55
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE STORM
Fri 3rd May 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 3rd May 19:45
SLXXIV
SALFORD
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 4th May 06:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
PENRITH
Sat 4th May 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
Sat 4th May 09:35
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
WESTS TIGERS
Sat 4th May 15:00
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)