Marwan Koukash and another investor are looking to set up a team in Liverpool in 2021:
Next year we've probably got Ottawa and New York to deal with, the year after Liverpool...
As far as current League One clubs are concerned, it may mean two up this year, none up next year, and one up the year after?
We really need to get our act together this year or else life could be getting a whole lot tougher.
https://www.loverugbyleague.com/post/new-liverpool-club-aiming-for-super-league-by-2023/
