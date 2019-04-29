WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chester v Demetriou

Chester v Demetriou
Post Mon Apr 29, 2019 6:01 pm
Posted by Redscat on Mon Apr 29, 2019 6:01 pm
According to League Express JD is interested in a coaching role in Super League. The article indicates that he still has a big soft spot for Trin and is very happy with our upturn in fortune.
Who would you prefer JD or CC???
Re: Chester v Demetriou
Post Mon Apr 29, 2019 6:06 pm
Posted by Wakefield City on Mon Apr 29, 2019 6:06 pm
CC

Up the Trin
Re: Chester v Demetriou
Post Mon Apr 29, 2019 6:08 pm
Posted by Willzay on Mon Apr 29, 2019 6:08 pm
Whilst what JD has done coaching wise is decent, it is 10x more important what CC has done with us and he has been fantastic. As much as I love JD, it is a no brainer really.
Users browsing this forum: BarnsleyGull, cocker, Dunkirk Spirit, Egg Banjo, eric35, exiledcat, FIL, Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, Mr Bliss, normycat, Paddyfc, paperboy, phe13, PopTart, Redscat, ricardo07, Sandal Cat, TrinTrin, Wakefield No 1, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 202 guests

