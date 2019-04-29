WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2019 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 14

Posted by FoxyRhino on Mon Apr 29, 2019 2:32 pm
This week's results

Week 13
London 10 Salford 30 - Salford by 20
Wigan 6 Castleford 4 - Wigan by 2
Hull FC 30 Wakefield 14 - Hull FC by 16
Leeds 28 Hull KR 24 - Leeds by 4
St Helens 50 Catalans 14 - St Helens by 36
Warrington 50 Huddersfield 19 - Warrington by 31

This week's scores
9 Sarahgrhino
8 Frosties, JMT
7 Dave1612
6 BRK, Carisma HFC, Clearwing, Deanos Rhinos, Highbury Rhino, John Boy 13, Mattyhobson6, Rhino46, Steamy, Taxi4stevesmith, The Biffs Back, Tigertot
5 ALAW, Bigdave1904, Dozy, Ducknumber1, FoxyRhino, KingRoss11, Rhino-Mark, Rhinos_bish, Rhinos69, Southstander.com, Steve Slippery Morris, Tad Rhino
4 Biff Tannen, Finglas, Jamie101, Rotherhamrhino, Xykojen

Overall table
63 Rhinos_bish
60 ALAW
59 FoxyRhino
58 Biff Tannen, BRK, KingRoss11
57 John Boy 13, Steamy
56 Deanos Rhinos, Tad Rhino, Taxi4stevesmith
55 The Biffs Back
54 Sarahgrhino
53 Rhinos69
51 Dozy. Finglas, Jamie101, Rotherhamrhino, Steve Slippery Morris
50 Tigertot
48 Bigdave1904, Carisma HFC, Clearwing, Dave1612, Rhino46, Rhino-Mark
47 Ducknumber1, Frosties
46 JMT, Southstander.com
45 Xykojen
41 Mattyhobson6
38 LJ54
35 Highbury Rhino
23 Loiner81
13 Ant1
11 Otleyrhino
10 Broad Ings Warrior
9 Cuppabrew


If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).

Wigan (WIG) v London (LON)
Castleford (CAS) v Warrington (WAR)
Huddersfield (HUD) v Wakefield (WAK)
Hull FC (HFC) v Catalans (CAT)
Salford (SAL) v Leeds (LEE)
Hull KR (HKR) v St Helens (STH)

Good luck

