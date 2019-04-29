WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Our try scoring ineptness even hitting fifty...???

Posted by the flying biscuit on Mon Apr 29, 2019 12:17 pm
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Try 1 A cross field kick with a poor attempt to catch it by the defence (and attack) Currie comes up with the ball falls to the ground gets up and puts arm over try line
Try 2 knock on at dummy half ball goes forward bobbles on floor, Chris Hill picks up the ball and scores a try.
Try 3 from dummy half to Patton who puts a kick over the top for Goodwin to score with no one around him.
Try 4 from an (immense and clear MOM ) Mike Cooper offload to Clark , Clark ships the ball onto Austin who steps a prop, breaks free from two weak tackles and sidesteps the full back for a great try.
Try 5 Darryl Clark dummy half try on the Huddersfield line.
Try 6 a huge pass from Dummy half which Patton has to Jump in the air for he ships it on to Austin who beats three defenders with a change of direction at pace and needs an excellent put down.
Try 7 from dummy half to Patton to Austin -who tries again to step his defenders but ends up offloading to currie who makes a good one handed pass to goodwin who takes two defenders over the line to score.
Try 8 from Dummy half to Austin who rolls an ordinary kick into a well defended in goal area except the winger with the worst hands in the world Uate cant take it and gifts Murdoch Massila an easy try.

motto of the story we cant pass the ball and create tries
if We didn't have Pattons kicks or Austins Side step we'd be in the poop.

if your looking for smart rugby league play with lots of runners regular line breaks sharp ball handling going through at least five sets of hands, putting the ball back on the inside for an easy try you need to look at the Huddersfield tries.

we relied on ref errors, defensive frailties, poor tackles, and Akelia Uate

yesterday was a shocker and I wont be swayed by a second half collapse by Huddersfield we are a million miles of St Helens a million....
Posted by richmond on Mon Apr 29, 2019 12:54 pm
7 or 8 lucky tries again!?!
Posted by SpainesRoadFartown on Mon Apr 29, 2019 12:58 pm
Joined: Mon Nov 14, 2016 3:49 pm
exactly how most huddersfield fans saw it too the 1st try in the 2nd half was the only one that didnt come off an error or a ref decision

