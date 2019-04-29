Two more venues have been confirmed for the launch weekend of the new WRL-approved charity magazine, to be published to raise money for “The Danny Jones Defibrillator Fund” and “Scott’s Angels".
The publication entitled “100 Months of Rugby League in Wales” will go to the clubs where the players who the causes were created for - Scott Bessant and Danny Jones - started out in rugby league.
On Saturday 4th May, it will be on sale at New Panteg RFC, the new home of Torfaen Tigers RLFC as they take on Swindon St George (kick-off 2.30pm) in their first home match of the new Southern Conference League season.
Then on Sunday 5th May, it will be on sale in the club shop at The MBI Shay Stadium before the Betfred Championship match between Halifax RLFC and Barrow Raiders (kick-off 3pm).
This is in addition to the official launch at the Welsh Charitables RFC dinner on Friday 3rd May at the Mercure Holland House Hotel in Cardiff, as announced last week.
“Scott’s Angels” was created to raise money for the family of former Torfaen Tigers rugby league player and coach Scott Bessant. In the early hours of August 13th 2017, Scott was found unconscious with multiple fractures to his skull, a fractured neck, broken ribs and a fractured pelvis. No witnesses have come forward to any attack and the police have found nothing. Scott, a father of two, is alive but is in a vegetative state. His family and friends continue to fundraise to give him some quality of life.
“The Danny Jones Defibrillator Fund” raises money to purchase defibrillators for community rugby league clubs and junior teams across the country. These defibrillators cost around £1,000 each and provide potentially life-saving treatment to anyone suffering a cardiac arrest. The charity is named after the Halifax-born Wales RL international who died on the field whilst playing for Keighley Cougars on May 3rd 2015 after suffering a cardiac arrest that was caused by a previous undetected, hereditary, heart disease.
Danny’s widow Lizzie Jones said: “I’m delighted that the publication is to receive a launch in Halifax. The legacy that Danny has left is priceless. The lives that the fund has saved and changed so far is more than I could have ever imagined. Initially I set out to save just one family from going through what we went through. This has happened as well as lots more. The support I have received for the charity has been overwhelming and it continues to grow every day. Thank you."
Supporters can pre-order the publication and request to pick up in either Cardiff, Torfaen or Halifax. Please go to https://www.walesrugbyleague.co.uk/magazine for more details or to pre-order.
