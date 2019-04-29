WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Magazine in memory of Danny Jones to launch at Barrow game

Board index Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Magazine in memory of Danny Jones to launch at Barrow game

Post a reply
Posted by Cardiff Cymru on Mon Apr 29, 2019 8:45 am
Cardiff Cymru Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 2
Rep Position: 206th / 77,555
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat May 01, 2004 9:43 am
Posts: 423
Two more venues have been confirmed for the launch weekend of the new WRL-approved charity magazine, to be published to raise money for “The Danny Jones Defibrillator Fund” and “Scott’s Angels".

The publication entitled “100 Months of Rugby League in Wales” will go to the clubs where the players who the causes were created for - Scott Bessant and Danny Jones - started out in rugby league.

On Saturday 4th May, it will be on sale at New Panteg RFC, the new home of Torfaen Tigers RLFC as they take on Swindon St George (kick-off 2.30pm) in their first home match of the new Southern Conference League season.

Then on Sunday 5th May, it will be on sale in the club shop at The MBI Shay Stadium before the Betfred Championship match between Halifax RLFC and Barrow Raiders (kick-off 3pm).

This is in addition to the official launch at the Welsh Charitables RFC dinner on Friday 3rd May at the Mercure Holland House Hotel in Cardiff, as announced last week.

“Scott’s Angels” was created to raise money for the family of former Torfaen Tigers rugby league player and coach Scott Bessant. In the early hours of August 13th 2017, Scott was found unconscious with multiple fractures to his skull, a fractured neck, broken ribs and a fractured pelvis. No witnesses have come forward to any attack and the police have found nothing. Scott, a father of two, is alive but is in a vegetative state. His family and friends continue to fundraise to give him some quality of life.

“The Danny Jones Defibrillator Fund” raises money to purchase defibrillators for community rugby league clubs and junior teams across the country. These defibrillators cost around £1,000 each and provide potentially life-saving treatment to anyone suffering a cardiac arrest. The charity is named after the Halifax-born Wales RL international who died on the field whilst playing for Keighley Cougars on May 3rd 2015 after suffering a cardiac arrest that was caused by a previous undetected, hereditary, heart disease.

Danny’s widow Lizzie Jones said: “I’m delighted that the publication is to receive a launch in Halifax. The legacy that Danny has left is priceless. The lives that the fund has saved and changed so far is more than I could have ever imagined. Initially I set out to save just one family from going through what we went through. This has happened as well as lots more. The support I have received for the charity has been overwhelming and it continues to grow every day. Thank you."

Supporters can pre-order the publication and request to pick up in either Cardiff, Torfaen or Halifax. Please go to https://www.walesrugbyleague.co.uk/magazine for more details or to pre-order.

Image

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bentleyman, Bubba, Cardiff Cymru, Cassandra, chris_smith, Fax Machine, faxcar, Hudd-Shay, Inoffski1, the fax in asia and 94 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,882,3961,59177,5554,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
Thu 2nd May 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
BRISBANE
Thu 2nd May 19:45
SLXXIV
WIGAN WARRIORS
v
LONDON BRONCOS
Fri 3rd May 09:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
GOLD COAST
Fri 3rd May 10:55
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE STORM
Fri 3rd May 19:45
SLXXIV
CASTLEFORD
v
WARRINGTON
Fri 3rd May 19:45
SLXXIV
SALFORD
v
LEEDS RHINOS
Sat 4th May 06:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
PENRITH
Sat 4th May 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
Sat 4th May 09:35
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
WESTS TIGERS
Sat 4th May 15:00
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)