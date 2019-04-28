Reputation Points: 659 Rep Position: 3rd / 77,555 Quiz Score: 0 Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am Posts: 2618
.....are the fans going fo the footie or the beer or just because they are free.......
also, looks like more than 40 empty seats here....and fewer beer tents to the left as well...
JESUS WEPT HOW MANY TIMES????? £20 a ticket and £15 on beer and merchandise.....so an away fan is worth £35. At best, 1,000 is the average away support split across 11 rounds and I am being really generous here, so Toronto, replacing say Wakefield will cost a SL club £35,000. The minimum turnover of a SL club is £4,000,000 so Toronto instead of Widnes is worth less than 1% of a SL clubs turnover.
There are many valid reasons for and against expansion into America, but "AWAY FANS" isn't one of them.
Nothus wrote:
Great crowd, who cares if the tickets were free or if they are there for the beer? Well done to TW for actually trying to introduce the sport to a new crowd.
I couldn't give a flying one if there were 5 or 50,000 there....the REALITY is that a team full of UK/AU/NZ journey men are being hyped up as the future of the game, when the reality is that EVERY SINGLE TICKET is free, the beer festival has shrunk and Argyle has the arrogance of a few other RL club owners........which, if he bores/tires of it, will see Toronto vanish as quickly as they arrived.
My sincere wish is that Toulouse do them in the GF........they are a SL squad in the lower tier and if we are doing expansion, they should have been fast-tracked instead of messing with the lower tiers. The championship 2019 could have been a really competitive if it weren't for the millionaires toy strolling through it.
London down, Toronto up and I reckon the 2nd tier will be a far better product in 2020.
I’ve just tried the code for future games and it doesn’t work. The OP’s obsession with Toronto is bizarre. They seem to be doing virtually everything he’s said a new club should do and yet still seems determined to slag them off.
The sport gets poor crowds Gutterfax complains. The sport gets better crowds Gutterfax complains.
Him wrote:
I’ve just tried the code for future games and it doesn’t work. The OP’s obsession with Toronto is bizarre. They seem to be doing virtually everything he’s said a new club should do and yet still seems determined to slag them off.
The sport gets poor crowds Gutterfax complains. The sport gets better crowds Gutterfax complains.
Nah....sorry, but no way. Toronto will deliver a little bit of extra press.....but to emphasise how minimal Canada is in the terms of North America, I would consider Toronto to be as influential in America as Carlisle is in the UK. We get a hard on for a rich aussie in Toronto, because it's different....London, with the Skolars and the Broncos running sides that are 70% organic is the future, not some rich tool throwing cash at promotion and buying success...........the fact is that tickets were available FOC.......and they will be again.
The real issue here is that the RFL/SL are happy for the freakshow, because up until Good Friday, you couldn't find attendances in the general press.....and by Easter Monday, they had vanished again.....but Toronto going up will be headline news and backslapping central at the head office.....because we'll forget that SL crowds are still at 2006 levels, whilst other sports including soccer and union as well as netball are all on the rise.......Man United are up 18% in that period.....the Union premiership are up 38%, we're down 8%.......DOWN......
.....and a rich bloke paying for people to attend a beer festival in the summer months and not doing anything to actually grow the development of players isn't going to change that at all.....other than giving SKY TV a Sunday evening filler which they won't pay for!
Call Me God wrote:
Nah....sorry, but no way. Toronto will deliver a little bit of extra press.....but to emphasise how minimal Canada is in the terms of North America, I would consider Toronto to be as influential in America as Carlisle is in the UK.
The same Toronto that has a team in the MLB, NHL, MLS and NBA . . .
The desperation from some to discredit Toronto Wolfpack is bizarre.
Thousands of people watched rugby league today in Canada. To frame that as a bad thing if you love this sport is pathetic.
