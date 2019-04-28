The original post dated 14th Match 2019, post title Hull FC. Discussion over Gareth Ellis being a hit man for Hull at times.
Huge disagreement from other posters saying he doesn't do that ! He has today, he did in his last game against Catalan ! Hull supporters say he is our enforcer !
Gareth is a skillful player but in his latter years, he has this attitude in his game. I hope MCB, is ok & doesn't suffer any repercussions, we are down on numbers.
Huge disagreement from other posters saying he doesn't do that ! He has today, he did in his last game against Catalan ! Hull supporters say he is our enforcer !
Gareth is a skillful player but in his latter years, he has this attitude in his game. I hope MCB, is ok & doesn't suffer any repercussions, we are down on numbers.