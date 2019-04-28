WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ryanâ€™s really back!!

Post Sun Apr 28, 2019 5:39 pm
Posted by CHEADLE LEYTHER on Sun Apr 28, 2019 5:39 pm
CHEADLE LEYTHER Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
Reputation Points: 49
Rep Position: 159th / 77,555
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Feb 20, 2015 9:00 am
Posts: 360
6 goals out of 7 attempts, a superb break to send Marsh in to give us the lead for the first time, and then a brilliant solo effort in the second half to seal the win. What a superb second debut!!
Re: Ryanâ€™s really back!!
Post Sun Apr 28, 2019 6:41 pm
Posted by PlayTheBall on Sun Apr 28, 2019 6:41 pm
PlayTheBall User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Reputation Points: 16
Rep Position: 192nd / 77,555
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Jun 10, 2014 2:45 pm
Posts: 196
Thanks Ryan - what I would describe a a very influential yet humble performance.
I am absolutely sure it was fully appreciated by the Leigh following and equally by the Leigh Squad and coaching staff.
A great day out at Batley today and a very satisfying performance from an ever improving team with good contributions throughout the 17, despite the disruption due to injuries. Andy Thornley deserves a special mention today - a full shift in an unaccustomed position.
JD - with limited resources you are, without doubt, doing a great job and long may it continue.

Users browsing this forum: Bent&Bongser, Budgiezilla, CHEADLE LEYTHER and 179 guests

