Sun Apr 28, 2019 4:30 pm
WIZEB










Outright 3rd after 13 rounds. I was not expecting that. :lol:
Starting to get our home form back and if we can do the French at the KCOM on Friday we could open up a little cushion on the chasing pack.
Cas have Wires and Wakey away to Huddersfield respectively, so both fairly tough.
Would be nice to have a four point advantage in 3rd after round 14. :D
Re: Outright 3rd
Sun Apr 28, 2019 4:36 pm
Mrs Barista











WIZEB wrote:
Outright 3rd after 13 rounds. I was not expecting that. :lol:
Starting to get our home form back and if we can do the French at the KCOM on Friday we could open up a little cushion on the chasing pack.
Cas have Wires and Wakey away to Huddersfield respectively, so both fairly tough.
Would be nice to have a four point advantage in 3rd after round 14. :D

:lol: :HEARTKISS:
Re: Outright 3rd
Sun Apr 28, 2019 4:41 pm
ComeOnYouUll










Certainly handily placed coming up to the midway point of the season.

Catalans on Friday is a vital game for the reasons as pointed out by my honourable friend, the member for Withernsea.

Warrington away... well lets not talk about that but the Magic game is another one that we should be winning.
Re: Outright 3rd
Sun Apr 28, 2019 4:44 pm
WIZEB










Mrs Barista wrote:
:lol: :HEARTKISS:


We had a Radford Out thread less than a month ago. :lol:
Outright 3rd behind the two acknowledged class acts in the comp after losing our first two games.
Get Radders signed up for the next three seasons.
Re: Outright 3rd
Sun Apr 28, 2019 4:51 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head









Hang on a minute. I'm confused. Mrs. B said we would struggle today with Wakefield's super duper set of forwards?

Good to be in 3rd. Lots of teams are misfiring this year, but you can only beat what's in front of you as they say. Hopefully we can consolidate this position in the coming weeks and find out best form at the business end.

3rd is very important with the new playoff structure. Has to be our goal now.
Re: Outright 3rd
Sun Apr 28, 2019 5:00 pm
Mrs Barista











Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Hang on a minute. I'm confused. Mrs. B said we would struggle today with Wakefield's super duper set of forwards?

Good to be in 3rd. Lots of teams are misfiring this year, but you can only beat what's in front of you as they say. Hopefully we can consolidate this position in the coming weeks and find out best form at the business end.

3rd is very important with the new playoff structure. Has to be our goal now.


I thought we would, especially with Mini, Bowden and Lane missing and losing Hadley mid game plus Ellis in the bin and Paea off for a head assessment. Forward battle result very pleasing and unexpected from my perspective.
Re: Outright 3rd
Sun Apr 28, 2019 5:21 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head









Mrs Barista wrote:
I thought we would, especially with Mini, Bowden and Lane missing and losing Hadley mid game plus Ellis in the bin and Paea off for a head assessment. Forward battle result very pleasing and unexpected from my perspective.


Fair enough. As I said pre match, I felt it was a game that we should be winning. Wakefield's pack is good, but it's only Fifita that is really top class. As a whole they are well behind the likes of Saints, Cas and even Catalans imo. It becomes a better result when you take into account Faraimo dropping out of the squad and the in game injuries.
Re: Outright 3rd
Sun Apr 28, 2019 5:24 pm
WIZEB










Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:

3rd is very important with the new playoff structure. Has to be our goal now.


Good to hear of your new found optimism and expectations.
Re: Outright 3rd
Sun Apr 28, 2019 5:33 pm
Armavinit










WIZEB wrote:
We had a Radford Out thread less than a month ago. :lol:
Outright 3rd behind the two acknowledged class acts in the comp after losing our first two games.
Get Radders signed up for the next three seasons.

To be fair Patton, after the Wire and Wakey debacles even my long association with the happy clappers club was tested and I was in the “I’m not sure about Radford” camp. The amazing trip to Catalan and Rovers win, brought me back down to Earth. Saints away has been a graveyard for FC, especially the good sides of the Eighties, shellackings by 60 points, a regularity!! I’m a happy bunny again, Radford IN. :lol:

Users browsing this forum: Armavinit, Bombed Out, Chris71, ComeOnYouUll, easthullwesty, fcthefuture, Fields of Fire, fosdyke99, Greavsie, Hipflask, Jake the Peg, K-Diddy, Lang Park, lingys, Mr. Zucchini Head, oooh Gravy!, ricardo07, scarrie, simon_tem, SirStan, supercat, themightynortherner, Windy winger and 304 guests

