WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto v Swinton 7pm

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com Toronto v Swinton 7pm

Post a reply
Toronto v Swinton 7pm
Post Sun Apr 28, 2019 4:29 pm
Posted by Brick with eyes on Sun Apr 28, 2019 4:29 pm
Brick with eyes User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 25
Rep Position: 183rd / 77,555
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat Oct 20, 2012 9:20 pm
Posts: 271
Location: Manchester
Toronto v Swinton 7pm Sky Sports . Liam Forsyth , Liam Paisley , Harry Smith and Jack Wells are all playing
Re: Toronto v Swinton 7pm
Post Sun Apr 28, 2019 4:48 pm
Posted by KingRoss11 on Sun Apr 28, 2019 4:48 pm
KingRoss11 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 78
Rep Position: 130th / 77,555
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Sat May 14, 2016 11:46 pm
Posts: 422
Location: Out and about in Wigan
Look forward to this one, be good to see the Wigan lads in action, espically Harry Smith and Jack Wells
Re: Toronto v Swinton 7pm
Post Sun Apr 28, 2019 5:29 pm
Posted by NickyKiss on Sun Apr 28, 2019 5:29 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 326
Rep Position: 22nd / 77,555
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 22675
Location: WIGAN
Hoping for a good game from Wells. His time needs to come soon before it passes him by. He’s got the talent to be a really top player if he can stay injury free and take a chance when it comes his way.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Blueblood, Brick with eyes, exiled Warrior, Fujiman, JIMMY MAGNETS, KingRoss11, leg_end, NickyKiss, post, RichieS, Rogues Gallery, sergeant pepper, The Whiffy Kipper, warrior1872, Wigg'n and 172 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,882,0822,48977,5554,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
MANLY
24-20
CANBERRA
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
NEWCASTLE
28-14
PARRAMATTA EELS
 Full Time  
WSL
BRADFORDW
60-6
WAKEFIELDW
 Full Time  
WSL
CASTLEFORDW
27-0
LEEDSW
 Full Time  
WSL
YORKW
0-62
WIGANW
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
HULL FC
30-14
WAKEFIELD
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
LEEDS RHINOS
28-24
HULL KR
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
ST.HELENS
50-14
CATALAN DRAGONS
 Full Time  
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
50-19
HUDDERSFIELD
 Full Time  
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
12-26
FEATHERSTONE
 Full Time  
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
16-36
LEIGH
 Full Time  
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
52-16
ROCHDALE
 Full Time  
 CH
SHEFFIELD
24-32
HALIFAX
 Full Time  
 CH
WIDNES VIKINGS
24-25
DEWSBURY RAMS
 Full Time  
 CH1
DONCASTER
10-12
CRUSADERS
 Full Time  
 CH1
HUNSLET
26-42
LONDON SKOLARS
 Full Time  
 CH1
KEIGHLEY
32-26
WORKINGTON TOWN
 Full Time  
 CH1
WHITEHAVEN
12-12
NEWCASTLE
TODAY 17:45
WSL
ST.HELENSW
v
FEATHERSTONEW
TODAY 19:00
 CH
TORONTO
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)