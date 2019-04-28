WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Horne out?

Post Sun Apr 28, 2019 3:58 pm
Posted by Rob Nash on Sun Apr 28, 2019 3:58 pm
Re: Horne out?
Post Sun Apr 28, 2019 4:01 pm
Posted by AdamH on Sun Apr 28, 2019 4:01 pm
Yes, I honestly do not remember the last time I was that bored period, let alone while watching rugby league.
Re: Horne out?
Post Sun Apr 28, 2019 4:03 pm
Posted by Lilfatman on Sun Apr 28, 2019 4:03 pm
No more silly talk about promotion..
Re: Horne out?
Post Sun Apr 28, 2019 4:03 pm
Posted by big grimmo on Sun Apr 28, 2019 4:03 pm
It’s not only Horne who needs to go but his boss as well

