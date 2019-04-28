WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RHINO or Whino?

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RHINO or Whino?

Post a reply
RHINO or Whino?
Post Sun Apr 28, 2019 9:52 am
Posted by xparksider on Sun Apr 28, 2019 9:52 am
xparksider User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 12
Rep Position: 192nd / 77,548
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Nov 17, 2011 4:34 pm
Posts: 195
Let's start being RHINOS instead of Whinos. We all supported them in the good times, let's do the same in the bad.
Re: RHINO or Whino?
Post Sun Apr 28, 2019 10:21 am
Posted by christopher on Sun Apr 28, 2019 10:21 am
christopher User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 157
Rep Position: 70th / 77,548
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Nov 19, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 7479
Location: Sydney NSW
This forum has been full of people whinging and moaning for years even when we were winning everything
Re: RHINO or Whino?
Post Sun Apr 28, 2019 10:29 am
Posted by xparksider on Sun Apr 28, 2019 10:29 am
xparksider User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 12
Rep Position: 192nd / 77,548
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Nov 17, 2011 4:34 pm
Posts: 195
christopher wrote:
This forum has been full of people whinging and moaning for years even when we were winning everything

Well I suppose, once a whino always a whino. Whatever makes them happy but I prefer the Rhinos to the whinos.
Re: RHINO or Whino?
Post Sun Apr 28, 2019 10:44 am
Posted by FGB on Sun Apr 28, 2019 10:44 am
FGB User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 62
Rep Position: 142nd / 77,548
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Sep 17, 2009 3:10 pm
Posts: 625
Good thread this

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: christopher, Clearwing, ducknumber1, FGB, Seth, tad rhino, taxi4stevesmith, Willzay, xparksider and 197 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,881,8521,60577,5484,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
MANLY
24-20
CANBERRA
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
NEWCASTLE
28-14
PARRAMATTA EELS
TODAY 13:00
WSL
CASTLEFORDW
v
LEEDSW
TODAY 14:00
WSL
YORKW
v
WIGANW
TODAY 14:00
WSL
BRADFORDW
v
WAKEFIELDW
TODAY 15:00
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TODAY 15:00
SLXXIV
LEEDS RHINOS
v
HULL KR
TODAY 15:00
SLXXIV
ST.HELENS
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
TODAY 15:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TODAY 15:00
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TODAY 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
LEIGH
TODAY 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
ROCHDALE
TODAY 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HALIFAX
TODAY 15:00
 CH
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
DONCASTER
v
CRUSADERS
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON SKOLARS
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON TOWN
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
NEWCASTLE
TODAY 17:45
WSL
ST.HELENSW
v
FEATHERSTONEW
TODAY 19:00
 CH
TORONTO
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)