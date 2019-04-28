On a more positive note after the "First Teams" capitulation, our Academy gained a fantastic win over Castleford.
The first half saw us put in a near faultless performance to come in with a decent lead. The second half saw us having a player Red Carded after 5 minutes for a "Tip Tackle" but instead of us sitting back on the lead & trying to see the game out, the lads scored the next try with some great inter passing resulting in a run in for Ollie Leyland.
Despite a determined comeback from Castleford we continued playing & came out with a well deserved win.
I won't single out individuals for praise as the whole team from Numbers 1 to 17 deserve the credit.
Full marks to Jamie Langley & his coaching staff for producing a squad with such promise for London Broncos future.
(Perhaps Danny Ward should play our Academy against Wigan on Thursday)
The first half saw us put in a near faultless performance to come in with a decent lead. The second half saw us having a player Red Carded after 5 minutes for a "Tip Tackle" but instead of us sitting back on the lead & trying to see the game out, the lads scored the next try with some great inter passing resulting in a run in for Ollie Leyland.
Despite a determined comeback from Castleford we continued playing & came out with a well deserved win.
I won't single out individuals for praise as the whole team from Numbers 1 to 17 deserve the credit.
Full marks to Jamie Langley & his coaching staff for producing a squad with such promise for London Broncos future.
(Perhaps Danny Ward should play our Academy against Wigan on Thursday)