WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Academy Win

Board index Super League London Broncos Academy Win

Post a reply
Academy Win
Post Sun Apr 28, 2019 9:09 am
Posted by BRONCO BILLY on Sun Apr 28, 2019 9:09 am
BRONCO BILLY Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 5
Rep Position: 199th / 77,548
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue May 24, 2005 12:52 pm
Posts: 452
On a more positive note after the "First Teams" capitulation, our Academy gained a fantastic win over Castleford.
The first half saw us put in a near faultless performance to come in with a decent lead. The second half saw us having a player Red Carded after 5 minutes for a "Tip Tackle" but instead of us sitting back on the lead & trying to see the game out, the lads scored the next try with some great inter passing resulting in a run in for Ollie Leyland.
Despite a determined comeback from Castleford we continued playing & came out with a well deserved win.
I won't single out individuals for praise as the whole team from Numbers 1 to 17 deserve the credit.
Full marks to Jamie Langley & his coaching staff for producing a squad with such promise for London Broncos future.
(Perhaps Danny Ward should play our Academy against Wigan on Thursday)
We're not all Southern Softies
Re: Academy Win
Post Sun Apr 28, 2019 9:38 am
Posted by Bostwick on Sun Apr 28, 2019 9:38 am
Bostwick Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 152
Rep Position: 73rd / 77,548
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1893
Absolutely right. The Academy performance was something to be proud of.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bostwick, Chipwhite, Facsimile, jbuzza, Traffic, wantawin and 58 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,881,8231,68177,5484,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
MANLY
24-20
CANBERRA
 Full Time (Hover Score) 
NRL
NEWCASTLE
28-14
PARRAMATTA EELS
TODAY 13:00
WSL
CASTLEFORDW
v
LEEDSW
TODAY 14:00
WSL
YORKW
v
WIGANW
TODAY 14:00
WSL
BRADFORDW
v
WAKEFIELDW
TODAY 15:00
SLXXIV
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD
TODAY 15:00
SLXXIV
LEEDS RHINOS
v
HULL KR
TODAY 15:00
SLXXIV
ST.HELENS
v
CATALAN DRAGONS
TODAY 15:00
SLXXIV
WARRINGTON
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TODAY 15:00
 CH
BARROW RAIDERS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TODAY 15:00
 CH
BATLEY BULLDOGS
v
LEIGH
TODAY 15:00
 CH
BRADFORD BULLS
v
ROCHDALE
TODAY 15:00
 CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HALIFAX
TODAY 15:00
 CH
WIDNES VIKINGS
v
DEWSBURY RAMS
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
DONCASTER
v
CRUSADERS
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON SKOLARS
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON TOWN
TODAY 15:00
 CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
NEWCASTLE
TODAY 17:45
WSL
ST.HELENSW
v
FEATHERSTONEW
TODAY 19:00
 CH
TORONTO
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)