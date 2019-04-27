Congrats to the team on a great defensive effort in terrible conditions. Great to get a couple of wins on the board in the last week.
Powell, Flower and Leuluai were all over the place. Some sloppy errors from Burgess, Greenwood and Hankinson.
Our lack of size is a big issue. Praying for the recruitment of 2-3 big forwards over the next year.
