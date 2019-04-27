WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Cas game

Cas game
Post Sat Apr 27, 2019 7:16 pm
Posted by MadDogg on Sat Apr 27, 2019 7:16 pm
Congrats to the team on a great defensive effort in terrible conditions. Great to get a couple of wins on the board in the last week.

Powell, Flower and Leuluai were all over the place. Some sloppy errors from Burgess, Greenwood and Hankinson.

Our lack of size is a big issue. Praying for the recruitment of 2-3 big forwards over the next year.
Re: Cas game
Post Sat Apr 27, 2019 7:39 pm
Posted by Levrier on Sat Apr 27, 2019 7:39 pm
A win is a win. Just trying to warm up.

