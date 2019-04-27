Anybody noticed how the fixtures over Easter have conspired against us?
We played Friday, Monday, Saturday (today).
Cas played Thursday, Monday Saturday so an extra days rest.
Everybody else played Friday Monday & Sunday so an extra days rest except Wakey who played Thursday, Monday & Sunday so 2 extra days rest.
I’d say it’s time to go to one fixture over Easter weekend as the modern game to too fast and too physical for 3 games in 8 days.
