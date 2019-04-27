I see England cricketer Alex Hales has been done for taking recreational drugs for the second time in his career and has been given a 21 day ban and is still allowed to train with England!!! This is following on from Union dishing out pathetic bans (in comparison to rugby league).
I would be seriously vexed off I was one of the league players who has had 1 or 2 year bans, it doesn’t seem fair/right, football is a little closer to us regarding the severity of bans but at the moment we seem to out on our own.
