Director of Rugby
Post Fri Apr 26, 2019 6:25 pm
Posted by billys pineapple on Fri Apr 26, 2019 6:25 pm
There appears to be talk of appointing Tony Smith to work alongside Lammy as a Director of Rugby. If the club are serious about this decision I think a better appointment would be Tim Sheens. His contract at KR ends this season. Thoughts anyone.
Re: Director of Rugby
Post Fri Apr 26, 2019 6:36 pm
Posted by Bigredwarrior on Fri Apr 26, 2019 6:36 pm
I heard Smith’s role would be assistant coach which at first made me cringe. I thought about it for a bit and with Lammy’s enthusiasm and recent NRL coaching experience, Smith’s experiences in SL at different clubs added to Lockers to maintain and raise the bar on culture and standards off the field, it might not be a bad fit.
Regardless of anything, resources and recruitment will be the biggest factor in whether or not we succeed.
Re: Director of Rugby
Post Fri Apr 26, 2019 7:09 pm
Posted by NickyKiss on Fri Apr 26, 2019 7:09 pm
Agree that recruitment is the first priority or at least it should be. We need a real high class replacement for Williams, at least two props and maybe a new hooker at the very least (maybe more if anyone else leaves such as Gildart).

Give Lam a well balanced squad to work with as a first priority before looking at anything else.

