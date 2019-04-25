WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hampshire rumour

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Hampshire rumour

Post a reply
Hampshire rumour
Post Thu Apr 25, 2019 6:11 pm
Posted by Willzay on Thu Apr 25, 2019 6:11 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 431
Rep Position: 9th / 77,548
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 8117
New two year deal in the works apparently.
Id clean up RLFANS in 5 minutes.

Troll hitlist :

Jean Capdouze

Sir Kev/My Mate Ronnie

Lebron/Ruune Rebellion

Jonno

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: basher11, Big lads mate, dboy, Jake the Peg, KevW60349, Khlav Kalash, lampyboy, Large Paws, Lupsetbull, Mable_Syrup, MC_Wildcat, Mr Bliss, musson, newgroundb4cas, phe13, poplar cats alive, Sandal Cat, The Chin's Back, Upanunder, wakeyrule, wakeytrin, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 239 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,880,8662,01177,5484,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
TODAY 07:05
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
ST.GEORGE
TODAY 10:50
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
NZ WARRIORS
TOMORROW 09:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TOMORROW 10:55
NRL
PENRITH
v
SOUTHS
Sat 27th Apr 08:30
NRL
WESTS TIGERS
v
GOLD COAST
Sat 27th Apr 10:35
NRL
BRISBANE
v
CRONULLA
Sat 27th Apr 14:30
 CH
TOULOUSE
v
YORK
Sat 27th Apr 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
SALFORD
Sat 27th Apr 15:00
 CH
TORONTO
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sat 27th Apr 15:00
 CH1
WEST WALES
v
OLDHAM
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)