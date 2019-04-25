WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - O/T Wigan Warriors Rugby Memories

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com O/T Wigan Warriors Rugby Memories

Post a reply
O/T Wigan Warriors Rugby Memories
Post Thu Apr 25, 2019 4:33 pm
Posted by Bigredwarrior on Thu Apr 25, 2019 4:33 pm
Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 215
Rep Position: 31st / 77,548
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 2201
The next Wigan Warriors Rugby Memories session is on Tuesday 30th April from 2-4pm at Central Park, Montrose Ave.

We always have a great time and we laugh an awful lot! This is a fabulous way to encourage social inclusion and prevent loneliness through Wigan Rugby League. The sessions are free and open to anybody and refreshments are available. As well as a number of past players, this week we will be joined by first team players Ben Flower and Liam Paisley. We will be having a good old fashioned singalong and participating in other fun activities.
If you fancy a rugby themed afternoon or you know somebody who might, please come along.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bigredwarrior, ChrisA, Father Ted, Froggy, Google Adsense [Bot], Jimmy Hornbys Tash, NickyKiss, Pieman, Rogues Gallery, sergeant pepper, ShortArse, wiganermike, William Melvin Hicks and 226 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - wiganrugbyfans.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,880,8341,86277,5484,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
TODAY 07:05
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
ST.GEORGE
TODAY 10:50
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
NZ WARRIORS
TOMORROW 09:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TOMORROW 10:55
NRL
PENRITH
v
SOUTHS
Sat 27th Apr 08:30
NRL
WESTS TIGERS
v
GOLD COAST
Sat 27th Apr 10:35
NRL
BRISBANE
v
CRONULLA
Sat 27th Apr 14:30
 CH
TOULOUSE
v
YORK
Sat 27th Apr 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
SALFORD
Sat 27th Apr 15:00
 CH
TORONTO
v
SWINTON LIONS
Sat 27th Apr 15:00
 CH1
WEST WALES
v
OLDHAM
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)