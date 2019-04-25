The next Wigan Warriors Rugby Memories session is on Tuesday 30th April from 2-4pm at Central Park, Montrose Ave.
We always have a great time and we laugh an awful lot! This is a fabulous way to encourage social inclusion and prevent loneliness through Wigan Rugby League. The sessions are free and open to anybody and refreshments are available. As well as a number of past players, this week we will be joined by first team players Ben Flower and Liam Paisley. We will be having a good old fashioned singalong and participating in other fun activities.
If you fancy a rugby themed afternoon or you know somebody who might, please come along.
