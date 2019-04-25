atomic wrote:
So Leigh are taking loans from a club thatâ€™s not yet 3 years old. It just gets better.
I dont really care where he's from or how long they have been around. Bottom line is we now have the fastest halfback in the championship, who we know can play the game, and we know can fit right in with his halfback partner. All that and he is exactly what we need, at exactly the right time, at an initial minimal cost.
Tough to see a down side.
Onward and upward. Welcome back Ryan, you have my support (for what its worth !)
I am really enjoying a season i was dreading not to long ago !