Ryan brierley
Post Thu Apr 25, 2019 12:34 pm
Posted by Montyburns on Thu Apr 25, 2019 12:34 pm
Montyburns
He is back at leigh donâ€™t know what the deal is yet might be a loan
Re: Ryan brierley
Post Thu Apr 25, 2019 1:00 pm
Posted by Cokey on Thu Apr 25, 2019 1:00 pm
Cokey
Montyburns wrote:
He is back at leigh donâ€™t know what the deal is yet might be a loan



Cokey wrote:
I believe there has been a whisper of Brierley coming on loan till the end of the season. 8)
Re: Ryan brierley
Post Thu Apr 25, 2019 1:57 pm
Posted by newshy38 on Thu Apr 25, 2019 1:57 pm
newshy38
A months loan to start with,then take it from there.
Re: Ryan brierley
Post Thu Apr 25, 2019 2:04 pm
Posted by atomic on Thu Apr 25, 2019 2:04 pm
atomic
So Leigh are taking loans from a club thatâ€™s not yet 3 years old. It just gets better.
Re: Ryan brierley
Post Thu Apr 25, 2019 2:19 pm
Posted by Alan on Thu Apr 25, 2019 2:19 pm
Alan
atomic wrote:
So Leigh are taking loans from a club thatâ€™s not yet 3 years old. It just gets better.


Just taking back what was ours! :wink:
Re: Ryan brierley
Post Thu Apr 25, 2019 2:21 pm
Posted by Alan on Thu Apr 25, 2019 2:21 pm
Cokey Knows!

Delighted to see him back. Hopefully, what was in the past will now stay there, and everyone has learned something.

One thing's for sure - he will add class and pace. And that's a good thing.

Welcome back young man. I for one am delighted to see you back, with your fellow Leythers. :thumb:
Re: Ryan brierley
Post Thu Apr 25, 2019 2:27 pm
Posted by atomic on Thu Apr 25, 2019 2:27 pm
atomic
Alan wrote:
Just taking back what was ours! :wink:


Heâ€™s on loan and doubt Leigh are paying his wages. Bradford couldnâ€™t afford him for what he wanted (or his agent did)..No option with Salford as they hit max cap (budget) in Inu.

Best deal from agent go on loan and Iâ€™ll sort it.
Ryanâ€™s back!!
Post Thu Apr 25, 2019 2:33 pm
Posted by CHEADLE LEYTHER on Thu Apr 25, 2019 2:33 pm
CHEADLE LEYTHER
Ryan Brierley back on an initial one monthâ€™s loan.Adds some much needed pace to the backline.Always thought the 2015 side had the best back line of recent years with Ryan at itâ€™s heart.
Re: Ryan brierley
Post Thu Apr 25, 2019 2:51 pm
Posted by Vancouver Leyther on Thu Apr 25, 2019 2:51 pm
Vancouver Leyther
atomic wrote:
So Leigh are taking loans from a club thatâ€™s not yet 3 years old. It just gets better.


I dont really care where he's from or how long they have been around. Bottom line is we now have the fastest halfback in the championship, who we know can play the game, and we know can fit right in with his halfback partner. All that and he is exactly what we need, at exactly the right time, at an initial minimal cost.
Tough to see a down side.
Onward and upward. Welcome back Ryan, you have my support (for what its worth !)
I am really enjoying a season i was dreading not to long ago !
I watch every game on DVD (thanks Fred) but it will never beat being behind the sticks.
"Come On You Leigh !"
Re: Ryan brierley
Post Thu Apr 25, 2019 3:00 pm
Posted by atomic on Thu Apr 25, 2019 3:00 pm
atomic
Vancouver Leyther wrote:
I dont really care where he's from or how long they have been around. Bottom line is we now have the fastest halfback in the championship, who we know can play the game, and we know can fit right in with his halfback partner. All that and he is exactly what we need, at exactly the right time, at an initial minimal cost.
Tough to see a down side.
Onward and upward. Welcome back Ryan, you have my support (for what its worth !)
I am really enjoying a season i was dreading not to long ago !


Iâ€™m not sure how you think he can fit right in,in a month given the handful of games heâ€™s played for Toronto. Itâ€™s not the same Brierley that left us for a 5 year contract with Hudds.
