So after 4 points over Easter our next game is against Rochdale. In my opinion we should be winning this. Players will still be feeling the affects of Easter too I would imagine. Canâ€™t quite remember whoâ€™s fit or not especially DFJ so Iâ€™d go with:
Pickersgill
Ryan
Oakes
Webster/Gibson
Grant
Lilley
Milnes
Kirk
Wildie
Crossley
Roche
Minchella
Milton (how come he hasnâ€™t had a game yet?)
Hallas
Bustin
Peltier
Green/Wood
