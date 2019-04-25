WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rochdale (H)

Rochdale (H)
Post Thu Apr 25, 2019 9:09 am
Posted by Bulls Boy 2011 on Thu Apr 25, 2019 9:09 am
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
So after 4 points over Easter our next game is against Rochdale. In my opinion we should be winning this. Players will still be feeling the affects of Easter too I would imagine. Canâ€™t quite remember whoâ€™s fit or not especially DFJ so Iâ€™d go with:

Pickersgill
Ryan
Oakes
Webster/Gibson
Grant
Lilley
Milnes
Kirk
Wildie
Crossley
Roche
Minchella
Milton (how come he hasnâ€™t had a game yet?)

Hallas
Bustin
Peltier
Green/Wood
Re: Rochdale (H)
Post Thu Apr 25, 2019 9:27 am
Posted by Bullseye on Thu Apr 25, 2019 9:27 am
Bullseye User avatar
Wouldnâ€™t be surprised if Webster was rested. Same applies to Crossley. Storton should get a rest too. Iâ€™d put Ryan back at fullback. The team needs to get used to him being there. Itâ€™s a shame for Pickersgill but I didnâ€™t see anything in the Barrow game that made me think heâ€™s earnt his spot back.

Ryan
Grant
Gibson
Oakes
DFJ/Rickett
Milnes
Lilley
Kirk
Wildie
Bustin
Minchella Â©
Roche
Wood

Green
Hallas
Peltier
Hodgson
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

