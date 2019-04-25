have only made the trip over once to Catalans, and this was with Hull KR, back in 2016. Mainly due to the fact that this has been the only time. we, as a family have all been able to go to togather.
There was a bar, about 5-10 minutes walk from the stadium, where a lot of fans congregated.
I may be making the trip again, with Wakefield later in the season (birthday weekend for both me and Mrs EW) and was wondering if anyone on here knows what the bar was called. Alternatively, if there are any particular bar Wakefield supporters tend to meet up.
It had a really good atmosphere, both inside and out, and recall there were rugby shirts on the walls.
Thank you
