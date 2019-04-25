I have only made the trip over once to Catalans, and this was with Hull KR, back in 2016.
There was a bar, about 5-10 minutes walk from the stadium, where a lot of fans congregated.
I may be making the trip again, with Wakefield later in the season and was wondering if anyone on here knows what the bar was called.
It had a really good atmosphere, both inside and out.
Thank you
