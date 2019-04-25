WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Annakin

Annakin
Post Thu Apr 25, 2019 6:36 am
Posted by newgroundb4cas on Thu Apr 25, 2019 6:36 am
newgroundb4cas User avatar
This lad been out of the side yet again shows we can rely on him played well against Leeds he would get a new contract everytime for me (same brass but extra years) utility player that never takes a backward step when called upon.
UP THE TRIN !!!!
Re: Annakin
Post Thu Apr 25, 2019 7:02 am
Posted by musson on Thu Apr 25, 2019 7:02 am
musson Cheeky half-back
Totally agree
Any one notice how much the fans get behind chris when he takes the ball up?
There's nothing like seeing lads who've come through our academy playing for us
Re: Annakin
Post Thu Apr 25, 2019 7:10 am
Posted by Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo on Thu Apr 25, 2019 7:10 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo User avatar
Yes, he had a pretty tidy game.
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

2017 - The year the dream disappeared under Grix's right foot.

2018 - The FinniChezz Bromance

2019 - The return of the Prodigal Son.
Re: Annakin
Post Thu Apr 25, 2019 7:32 am
Posted by TheDreadnought on Thu Apr 25, 2019 7:32 am
TheDreadnought User avatar
Offer him a new contract... on the basis that he plays a little more regular.
Re: Annakin
Post Thu Apr 25, 2019 7:36 am
Posted by Fishermanscap on Thu Apr 25, 2019 7:36 am
Fishermanscap Eddie Hemmings's Wig
I’ll hold back on this one. He’ll have a few games now so let’s see how he goes as there are a few youngsters pushing for that spot.
Re: Annakin
Post Thu Apr 25, 2019 7:40 am
Posted by Fishermanscap on Thu Apr 25, 2019 7:40 am
Fishermanscap Eddie Hemmings's Wig
newgroundb4cas wrote:
This lad been out of the side yet again shows we can rely on him played well against Leeds he would get a new contract everytime for me (same brass but extra years) utility player that never takes a backward step when called upon.


Amazing, you want to bin Crowther and then you want Anakin re-signed who at 28 could be said to have ‘not stepped up’. The contradiction seems to state that you don’t really think things through.

All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

