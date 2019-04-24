Our recent torturers come to town next
Is it a win or bust game ?
League positions make it a 4 pointer ? We play them 3 times and we must win 2/3 in order to stay around the Top 4
For me - we have to win
The players basically took the p**s against Saints by having an afternoon off
So are we due for a ‘performance’ ?
Really hope so
