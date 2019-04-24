WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Can Wakefield make the grand final?

Post Wed Apr 24, 2019 7:24 pm
Posted by Ruune Rebellion on Wed Apr 24, 2019 7:24 pm
Given Warrington patchy form, could the unthinkable happen and Wakefield nick 2nd place and give themselves a great chance of their first ever grand final?
Re: Can Wakefield make the grand final?
Post Wed Apr 24, 2019 7:32 pm
Posted by dboy on Wed Apr 24, 2019 7:32 pm
Could they? If they finish in the top 5, they "could". It's a possibility.

Will they? That's a different question, as they are nowhere near certain for the top 5, let alone beat bigger, better resourced clubs, at the business end of the season.

Time will tell, but yes, it's possible, however improbable.
Re: Can Wakefield make the grand final?
Post Wed Apr 24, 2019 7:40 pm
Posted by Him on Wed Apr 24, 2019 7:40 pm
I don’t think they can because I don’t think they’d make it through a semi final against either Warrington or Saints.

However this could be their first step on the road toward being in those kind of games which, if they can keep a nucleus of their squad together, could bear fruit in future seasons.
Re: Can Wakefield make the grand final?
Post Wed Apr 24, 2019 7:43 pm
Posted by Ruune Rebellion on Wed Apr 24, 2019 7:43 pm
Him wrote:
I don’t think they can because I don’t think they’d make it through a semi final against either Warrington or Saints.

However this could be their first step on the road toward being in those kind of games which, if they can keep a nucleus of their squad together, could bear fruit in future seasons.


Could work in their favour given that Warrington always bottle the big games whilst Wakefield won’t have that fear
Re: Can Wakefield make the grand final?
Post Wed Apr 24, 2019 7:45 pm
Posted by dboy on Wed Apr 24, 2019 7:45 pm
It's a statement of fact that they "can".

As Rodd Studd likes to say "any result is possible, however improbable". That's the beauty of sport at the end of the day.

It's a statement of opinion to say they will/won't.

They can and there is a small likelihood of it happening. Will they? I doubt it

