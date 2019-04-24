WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Huddersfield Home

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Huddersfield Home

Post a reply
Posted by Uncle Rico on Wed Apr 24, 2019 3:53 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 204
Rep Position: 34th / 77,548
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 4027
Location: Stuck in 1982
It's back home again for our roller coaster team as we entertain Huddersfield this Sunday. All should be well, they are from Yorkshire after all and more to the point Brough-less.

Question is are we are over our double-dip blip and can we build on our successful trip to the near continent....You decide?

Good luck

a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Huddersfield
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):

g) London v Salford
Wigan v Castleford
Hull FC v Wakefield
Leeds v Hull KR
St Helens v Catalans
Posted by Old Man John on Wed Apr 24, 2019 4:23 pm
Old Man John Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 7
Rep Position: 179th / 77,548
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed May 10, 2006 10:30 pm
Posts: 158
Location: One foot in the grave
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,325
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 42 v 12 Huddersfield
c) First try (Wire player): Tom Lineham
d) Time of first try: 7 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Josh Charnley
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 9

g) London v Salford. Salford by 12.
Wigan v Castleford. Castleford by 4.
Hull FC v Wakefield. Hull FC by 10.
Leeds v Hull KR. Leeds by 18.
St Helens v Catalans. St Helens by 36.
Gerrum on side ref
Posted by Moving Forward on Wed Apr 24, 2019 4:39 pm
Moving Forward User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 9
Rep Position: 177th / 77,548
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Mon Apr 06, 2009 3:05 pm
Posts: 2207
Location: Warrington
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10163
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 38 v 10 Huddersfield
c) First try (Wire player): Goodwin
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Austin
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 9

g) London v Salford Salford by 14
Wigan v Castleford Wigan by 8
Hull FC v Wakefield FC by 10
Leeds v Hull KR Leeds by 22
St Helens v Catalans Saints by 24
Yed wrote:
A player who scores a hatrick in a final against the current SL champions will always have a place in Wire history
Posted by matt6169 on Wed Apr 24, 2019 4:45 pm
matt6169 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back
IGNORE

Reputation Points: 10
Rep Position: 176th / 77,548
Quiz Score: 0
Joined: Wed Jun 24, 2009 2:01 pm
Posts: 889
Location: Warrington
Hopefully in plenty of time this week so Rico doesn't hunt me down!!!

a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 10,012
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 6 v 77 Huddersfield
c) First try (Wire player): Mamo
d) Time of first try: 79 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Mamo
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 9

g) London v Salford Salford by 20
Wigan v Castleford Wigan by 14
Hull FC v Wakefield Wakey by 12
Leeds v Hull KR Leeds by 18
St Helens v Catalans Saints by 22

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: acko, AS108, BramleyWire, Builth Wells Wire, CW8, DayNearerDying, easyWire, getdownmonkeyman, HardWired, HOOF HEARTED, Instalamus, Irish Wire, lefty goldblatt, matt6169, mcraven, Moving Forward, Old Man John, PISol, reedy, St Helens Wolf, Terry Griffiths, trin77, Uncle Rico and 203 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2019 RLFANS.COM

You must be 18+ to gamble, for more information and for help with gambling issues see https://www.begambleaware.org/.
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,880,3641,58377,5484,559SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
<<<NEW POP OUT LIVE SCORES>>>
TOMORROW 07:05
NRL
SYDNEY ROOSTERS
v
ST.GEORGE
TOMORROW 10:50
NRL
MELBOURNE STORM
v
NZ WARRIORS
Fri 26th Apr 09:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NQL COWBOYS
Fri 26th Apr 10:55
NRL
PENRITH
v
SOUTHS
Sat 27th Apr 08:30
NRL
WESTS TIGERS
v
GOLD COAST
Sat 27th Apr 10:35
NRL
BRISBANE
v
CRONULLA
Sat 27th Apr 14:30
 CH
TOULOUSE
v
YORK
Sat 27th Apr 15:00
SLXXIV
LONDON BRONCOS
v
SALFORD
Sat 27th Apr 15:00
 CH1
WEST WALES
v
OLDHAM
Sat 27th Apr 15:00
 CH
TORONTO
v
SWINTON LIONS
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM (SETTINGS)