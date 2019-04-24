It's back home again for our roller coaster team as we entertain Huddersfield this Sunday. All should be well, they are from Yorkshire after all and more to the point Brough-less.
Question is are we are over our double-dip blip and can we build on our successful trip to the near continent....You decide?
Good luck
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200):
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 0 v 0 Huddersfield
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):
g) London v Salford
Wigan v Castleford
Hull FC v Wakefield
Leeds v Hull KR
St Helens v Catalans
