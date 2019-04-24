WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Watson Boas

Watson Boas
Post Wed Apr 24, 2019 3:42 pm
Posted by askernlad on Wed Apr 24, 2019 3:42 pm
askernlad User avatar
seems we,ve sign him till end of season
Re: Watson Boas
Post Wed Apr 24, 2019 3:47 pm
Posted by Stand-Offish on Wed Apr 24, 2019 3:47 pm
Stand-Offish User avatar
That is very good.
Re: Watson Boas
Post Wed Apr 24, 2019 4:36 pm
Posted by Rob Nash on Wed Apr 24, 2019 4:36 pm
Rob Nash Eddie Hemmings's Wig
I concur

